What The Stats Say About Wake Forest vs. Florida State
Don't look now, but the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are one of the hottest teams in college football, and they currently ride a three-game (could argue it should be four here, but the refs messed up) winning streak as they travel to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles.
The Seminoles, who are 0-4 in the ACC this season and on an 11-game conference losing streak, have not won against their conference foes since September 21 of last year. Even after a win in the opening weekend over the Alabama Crimson Tide, they have remained lost since then.
So what do the odds say about the Demon Deacons' odds to win on the road, and keep the Seminoles without an ACC win so far this season?
Opposite Offenses
The tale of the tape in this matchup will be two different styles of offense going at it. For the Deacs, their biggest struggles this season have been finding success in the passing game, mainly through inconsistent play at the quarterback position, hindering their ability to establish a rhythm.
This time, though, they will need to find a way to change that. The Seminoles' weakness on defense is opposing pass games, ranking 68th in pass yards per game at 228.2, and 78th in averaging opposing yards per pass at 7.3. In comparison, they rank 18th in the country in opponents' yards per rush, with 3.3. Therefore, straying away from Demond Claiborne's usage and opting to find success in the pass game might be the better route.
On defense for the Deacs, they will be tested against one of the best rushing teams in the country. The Seminoles are top-20 or better in every rushing category, including 20th in yards per rush at 5.2, and seventh in rush yards per game at 236.8. For comparison's sake, the Demon Deacons are 29th in the country in opposing rushing yards per game at 120.8.
Another significant factor will be returning on the road, this time in one of the most challenging road environments in the ACC. Even despite their record, their fans will show up, either ready to cheer for the Seminoles en route to their first conference win of the season or boo, as they have done before.
One thing is sure, though, in this matchup: the Demon Deacons will need to find success in the air to win this one. If they do, they might find themselves getting an opposing coach fired for the second time this year.