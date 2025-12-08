Wake Forest to Play Mississippi State in 2026 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

It was announced on Sunday that the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will face off against the Mississippi State Aggies (5-7, 1-7 SEC) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The bowl game will take place on January 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. Jake Dickert turned the program around in his inaugural season as head coach, leading the Deacons to impressive wins over previously ranked Virginia and SMU.

Wake Forest is 11-6 all-time in bowl appearances, and has won its last two bowl games against Florida (Gator Bowl, 2021) and Missouri (Gasparilla Bowl, 2022).

Fortunately for Demon Deacon fans, they won’t have to travel very far. A little over an hour away, it will be the program’s fourth bowl game in the last 11 played from Bank of America Stadium. The previous appearances at the home of the Carolina Panthers were in the Meineke Car Care Bowl (2007), Belk Bowl (2017), and Duke’s Mayo Bowl (2020).

This continues a tremendous trajectory the Deacons have been on over the last decade, with eight of the program’s 18 bowl games coming within the last 10 years. Now facing a Mississippi State team that struggled in conference play, Wake Forest will have a chance to add to their win total against SEC foes. The Deacons are 3-1 against SEC teams, including a game for the history books against Texas A&M in 2017 when they took down the Aggies 55-52 in the Belk Bowl.

It will be just the second all-time meeting between Wake Forest and Mississippi State and the first since 2011. After a frustrating season that ended with a 6-7 record (5-3 ACC), the Deacons fell to the Bulldogs in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, TN. It was a game in which Wake Forest forced four turnovers, including two interceptions and two fumbles.

Dickert is looking to end this magical season on a high note when the Deacons face the Bulldogs in the new year. He said, “Bowl games are a reward for commitment and consistency, and our players and staff have earned every bit of this moment. We are excited for the challenge against a talented Mississippi State program.”

What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?

Preparations will surely begin for Dickert and his team as they get set for their first bowl game since the 2022 season. The 2026 Duke’s Mayo Bowl will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 2 from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C..

