Keys to Wake Forest Fending Off the Tar Heels
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6–3, 3–3 ACC) are bowl-bound, but their story isn't finished just yet. They have two Tobacco Road rivals left on the schedule, and the first one is the North Carolina Tar Heels. Here are the keys to a Wake Forest victory.
Quarterback Minimalism
Robby Ashford and Deshawn Purdie combined for 64 passing yards against the Virginia Cavaliers. That is an uninspiring number, but they also never got close to turning the ball over and excelled in the most important statistic: the win column.
There is a good chance we see both quarterbacks again—until one of them proves to be the starter—and a repeat of their UVA performance would be perfectly acceptable. With Chris Barnes getting closer to full strength and Demond Claiborne just inches away from busting several long runs, a minimalist QB outing looks to be more welcomed this weekend.
The two had a combined completion percentage of just 39%. However, of their 14 incompletions, 8 of them were classified as "deep" passes, according to StatBroadcast. Most of them were good looks—something Coach Dickert mentioned in his weekly press conference—but we all know good looks don't win football games.
Blake's Take: I believe quarterback minimalism is a valid target, but a victory under this style of play will be close. The Deacs nearly connected on a handful of deep passes and broke long runs, so it is not delusional to expect more offensive momentum against the Tar Heels. If they can find any big plays, their chances of a more comfortable win skyrocket.
However, Wake Forest did NOT force opportunities against Virginia. If they try this weekend, Bill Belichick and North Carolina can easily disrupt the game. I suppose it comes down to trusting that the coaching staff did their due diligence in getting the Demon Deacons over the big-play hump in practice. To their credit, history bodes well for coaching adjustments this season, but time will tell.
Don't Get Outcoached
Few coaches know the game like Bill Belichick, and few coaches would be included in a keys to victory article. Belichick is different.
People have lost sight of Belichick's excellence because of the drama that surrounded his college football entrance. But we must remember he is an eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach, a future NFL Hall of Famer, and has a fantastic case for the title of greatest coach of all time.
North Carolina's season may have started out tumultuous, but they are a different team than they were then. Their defensive schemes are taking root, and it is evident by their top-five scoring defense and second-most sacks (26) in the ACC.
Realistically, they could be 6–3 and 4–1 in the ACC, if not for their heartbreaking losses to California and Virginia—both games were decided by individual plays (goal-line fumble and failed two-point conversion in OT).
Blake's Take: I say all this to make one point: Don't let Bill Belichick be the reason Wake Forest loses. This game could very easily come down to the wire, with a single swing play making all the difference. Let that play be an 88-yard punt return touchdown, and not Belichick using his supreme knowledge of the game to outwit Jake Dickert. Part of preventing this comes down to how Dickert and the Deacs prepared this week; can the pieces of the puzzle finally come together and circumvent a coaching battle?
Wake Forest is advertising a sold-out game for this weekend. This matchup has "classic ACC brawl" written all over it and is paramount for both programs in their new eras. The wait is over; the truth will be revealed this weekend.