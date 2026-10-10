Three Factors To Determine Wake Forest’s Success Against NC State



The Demon Deacons are coming off an impressive 57-3 victory over Stanford, a performance that showcased their offensive potential and defensive improvement. NC State enters the contest following a 31-28 win over Louisville, giving the Wolfpack confidence heading into the rivalry game. For Wake Forest to come away with another conference victory, three areas will be especially important.





Winning the Battle at the Line of Scrimmage

Earned their recognition ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/jOAMmfdYTS — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 6, 2026

One of the biggest keys for Wake Forest will be establishing its running game early. A consistent rushing attack would allow the Demon Deacons to control the pace, keep the defense on the field, and create more opportunities for Lopez and the passing game.

Wake Forest has averaged approximately 157 rushing yards per game through its first five contests. Maintaining that production against NC State could help the offense avoid becoming too predictable. The offensive line will need to create space for the running backs while giving Lopez enough time to operate comfortably in the pocket.

Winning the battle up front will be just as important defensively. NC State has averaged close to 200 rushing yards per game, making the Wolfpack a threat to control possession and wear down opposing defenses. If Wake Forest can limit those gains and force NC State into obvious passing situations, it could make the Wolfpack’s offense considerably less effective.

Ultimately, the team that controls the line of scrimmage could gain a significant advantage in determining the game's tempo.

Gio Lopez Continuing His Offensive Production

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) drops back to pass Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest’s Offense has benefited significantly from Lopez’s ability to make plays through the air and on the ground. Through five games, the quarterback has thrown for 1,377 yards and 10 touchdowns while recording just one interception. He has also added 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Lopez delivered one of his best performances of the season against Stanford, accounting for five touchdowns in the blowout victory. His ability to extend plays with his legs while remaining productive as a passer gives Wake Forest multiple ways to attack opposing defenses.

That versatility will be important against NC State. Lopez must remain patient in the pocket, recognize defensive coverages, and take advantage of opportunities when they arise. Avoiding turnovers will also be essential, particularly in a road game where mistakes can quickly shift momentum.

Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez should remain a key part of the passing attack. His production as a receiving target gives Lopez a dependable option when Wake Forest needs to move the chains or create a big play downfield.

If Lopez can continue making smart decisions and distributing the football effectively, the Demon Deacons should have the offensive firepower to challenge the Wolfpack throughout the game.

Slowing Down NC State’s Offense

NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Tyran Warren (13) runs with the ball Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Wake Forest’s offense has received plenty of attention, its defense could ultimately determine Saturday's outcome. NC State has averaged 36.8 points and about 460 total yards per game, making it a difficult assignment for the Demon Deacons.

Quarterback CJ Bailey will be central to the Wolfpack’s offensive success. He has thrown for 1,266 yards and eight touchdowns this season, making him a capable passer who can capitalize on defensive mistakes. Bailey has also helped guide the Wolfpack to consecutive victories over Appalachian State and Louisville.

Wake Forest will need to generate pressure without leaving too many openings for Bailey to exploit. Defensive end Langston Hardy, who has recorded three sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss, could be key to disrupting the quarterback's rhythm.

The Demon Deacons must also remain disciplined against the run. NC State’s ability to produce yardage on the ground means Wake Forest cannot afford to focus exclusively on stopping the passing game. Limiting explosive plays, tackling consistently, and getting off the field on third down will all be essential.

If Wake Forest can force the Wolfpack into difficult situations and prevent sustained drives, it will give its own offense more opportunities to take control.

Final Thoughts

Designed for the Deacs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B867Nsrmru — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 8, 2026

Penalties remain a concern for Wake Forest as the Demon Deacons prepare for Saturday’s matchup against NC State. In last week’s 57-3 win over Stanford, Wake Forest was flagged eight times for 52 yards, bringing its season totals to 46 penalties for 424 yards through five games. While those mistakes did not keep Wake Forest from dominating Stanford, repeated penalties could be much costlier against a competitive ACC opponent. Limiting flags and avoiding unnecessary setbacks will be important as the Demon Deacons look to maintain their momentum in Raleigh.

Saturday’s rivalry matchup offers Wake Forest another chance to show its progress and strengthen its position in the ACC. The Demon Deacons have shown they can score consistently, but beating NC State on the road will require more than offensive production alone.

Establishing the run, getting another efficient performance from Lopez, and finding ways to disrupt Bailey will be the three biggest factors to watch. If Wake Forest executes in those areas, protects the football, and limits costly defensive mistakes, it will have a legitimate opportunity to leave Raleigh with a significant conference win.