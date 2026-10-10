Since 1910, one rivalry has stood the test of time in North Carolina: Wake Forest versus NC State. The Demon Deacons and Wolfpack meet one another for the 120th time in series history at Raleigh's Carter-Finley Stadium, as each program progresses towards the middle of its respective season.

After a 57-3 whooping of the Stanford Cardinal last weekend, the Demon Deacons have built up plenty of momentum as they head to face their 'Big Four' rival. Quarterback Gio Lopez has been playing at a career-best level throughout Wake Forest's first five games and has led the Demon Deacons to land just outside the AP Poll Top 25.

NC State, however, has had its ups and downs throughout the young season. Starting quarterback C.J. Bailey has nearly imitated his 2024 form, at least statistically, leading the Wolfpack into Saturday's matchup with a 3-2 record.

Wake Forest vs. NC State - Game Details

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Kickoff Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C. (capacity 56,919)

Television: ACC Network, with Thom Brenneman (Play-by-Play), Jason Cabinda (Analyst), Wes Bryant (Reporter)

Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)

Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM

SiriusXM: 382

Internet: 972

Web: GoDeacs.com

Series History: NC State leads the series, 70-43-6

Last meeting: NC State won, 34-24, on September 11th, 2025

Weather Report

Sep 26, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles fans wait in the rain before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are going to the contest between the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack, expect to get wet. There is a significant chance of rain during the game as the outer bands of Hurricane Isaias travel their way north, affecting games all throughout the southeast.

With that said, players and fans can expect wind speeds to the southwest between 12-15 miles per hour, which can affect long-distance kicks, especially as wind gusts pick up. Carter-Finley Stadium runs northwest to southeast, so all kicks should be affected in some way. (NC State starting placekicker Kanoah Vinesett has a career-high of 52 yards, while Wake Forest's Connor Calvert has a high of 50.)

Remembering The History

Nov 2, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Amari Henderson (4) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) during the third quarter at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's matchup between the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack will be the 116th consecutive matchup between the two programs, the second-longest consecutive streak nationally.

Last season, Wake Forest and NC State met in Winston-Salem, where the Wolfpack defeated the Demon Deacons 34-24, handing Jake Dickert his first-ever loss at the helm of the Demon Deacons.

The game started off with a bang, as Wake Forest wide receiver and kick returner Chris Barnes returned the opening kickoff 98 yards to the house. Despite going into halftime with a 24-17 lead, the Demon Deacons allowed the Wolfpack to score 17 unanswered points to win the ballgame and their 70th game in the rivalry series.