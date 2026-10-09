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Deacons Daily

Can Wake Forest Get Another Road Win? Our Staff Makes Their Picks

The 4-1 Deacs head to Raleigh on Saturday for a Big Four rivalry showdown with NC State. Who does our staff pick to win — and what final score do they predict?
Barry Lewis|
Oct 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jack Foley (10) stiff arms Stanford Cardinal cornerback Leroy Bryant (4) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jack Foley (10) stiff arms Stanford Cardinal cornerback Leroy Bryant (4) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Wake Forest Demon DeaconsNorth Carolina State Wolfpack

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are 4-1 (2-1 ACC) and travel down Tobacco Road on Saturday. They will face the NC State Wolfpack (3-2, 1-1 ACC). Do the Deacs have the momentum after their record-setting win over Stanford last week? Our staff seems to think that they do.

Our editorial staff has an opinion on how this game will go. Each week, our staff makes their predictions. Trust us, this will become an intense competition as the season continues.

For the first time all season, our staff is NOT unanimous in our picks. We had one dissenter - Sean. He picked the Wolfpack. Everyone else picked the Deacs. Sean won this contest last year and now sits near the bottom of the leaderboard. Did he pick NC State because he believes the Wolfpack will win? Or was it more of a strategic move to find a way to move up in the standings?


Our staff predicts Wake will win by an average of just over a touchdown (7.44 points). We are also predicting a total of 53.9 points in the game. That works out to an average prediction of a 31-24 win for Wake Forest.

Last week, we all had Stanford winning, but none of us foresaw the blowout win coming. So, none of us were close. Keylor and I each got the win, with predictions 33 points off the final score. But a win is a win. I'll take it. This also means I took over the top spot in season standings so far.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Five:

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Barry

4

1

1

78

2

Brandon

4

1

1

88

3

Keylor

4

1

1

100

4

Alex

4

1

1

101

5

Justin

4

1

1

110

6

Seth

4

1

1

111

7

JD

4

1

0

98

8

Sean

4

1

0

117

9

Andrew

4

1

0

119

10

Blake*

1

1

0

50

* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella (6) tries to elude Stanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis
Oct 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella (6) tries to elude Stanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis (6) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest Demon Deacons at NC State Wolfpack

Alex Gendron (4-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-27
Andrew Bauhs (4-1) - Wake Forest 31-28
Barry Lewis (4-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 34-27
Blake Robison (1-1) - Wake Forest 27-17
Brandon Oakes (4-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 35-10
JD Andress (4-1) - Wake Forest 35-24
Justin Kontul (4-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-17
Keylor Piers (4-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-13
Sean Kennedy (4-1) - NC State 33-26
Seth Dowdle (4-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 30-23

* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on October 10. It will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. You can watch it on The CW.

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Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

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