Wake Forest Holds as Voter Confidence Grows in ACC Week 6 Power Rankings



The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1, 2-1 ACC) remain No. 2 in our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings, but the voting reflects growing confidence in the Deacs. After posting a 4.20 average last week, Wake Forest improved to 3.10 this week following a dominant 57-3 victory over Stanford. Miami remains the unanimous No. 1, but Wake continues to hold its place ahead of the rest of the ACC field.

Miami once again holds the top spot unanimously. Most teams either remained in the same position as last week or moved no more than two spots in either direction. Louisville had the biggest change, dropping four spots.

Last week, there was a bottleneck in the rankings from Nos. 2-6, with all five teams posting averages between 4.20 and 5.10. Although Wake Forest also averaged 4.20, the Deacs finished at No. 2. This week, that bottleneck has narrowed to Nos. 2-5, with the four teams averaging between 3.10 and 4.60. Wake again leads that group with a 3.10 average, reinforcing the growing confidence our voters have in the Deacs.

For the first time this season, Georgia Tech finds itself at the bottom of our rankings. However, the Yellow Jackets aren't alone in that position, as another bottleneck has formed among the bottom four teams. Boston College, Syracuse, Stanford, and Georgia Tech have average rankings ranging from 15.00 to 15.50, with just half a point separating the group.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our editorial staff of ten writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 6

Miami remains at the top. The next group is Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, and SMU. In fact, Duke and SMU are tied with an average rank of 4.6, the first time we've had a tie at that spot this season. Virginia Tech comes in at No. 6, with an average ranking 2.1 points higher than Duke and SMU.

Week 6 Power Rankings Highlights

Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.

Georgia Tech is now No. 17.

Boston College, Florida State, Stanford, and Syracuse also received last-place votes.

Louisville fell the farthest, dropping down four spots.

Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest rankings; Florida State had the most, with a 12-point spread.

Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Duke (6), Louisville (9), SMU (6), and Virginia (9)

Oct 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Deuce Lawrence (22) runs for yardage \average\ during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15

Highest Ranking: #13

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: vs. Duke

16. Stanford (2-3, 1-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14

Highest Ranking: #14

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at Wake Forest 3-57

This Week: at Notre Dame

15. Syracuse (2-2, 0-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 17

Highest Ranking: #14

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat UConn 42-41 OT)

This Week: at Virginia

14. Boston College (2-3, 0-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at SMU 16-25

This Week: Bye Week

13. California (2-3, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Lost at UNLV 31-39

This Week: vs. Virginia Tech

12. North Carolina (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10

Highest Ranking: #10

Lowest Ranking: #13

Last Week: Lost to Notre Dame

This Week: at Pittsburgh

11. NC State (3-2, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13

Highest Ranking: #9

Lowest Ranking: #13

Last Week: Beat Louisville

This Week: vs. Wake Forest

10. Clemson (3-2, 2-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 9

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #11

Last Week: Lost to Miami 13-41

This Week: Bye Week

9. Florida State (3-2, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Virginia 38-7

This Week: at Louisville

8. Louisville (2-3, 1-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Lost at NC State 28-31

This Week: vs. Florida State

7. Virginia (3-2, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #11

Last Week: Lost at Florida State 7-38

This Week: vs. Syracuse

6. Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Lost to Pittsburgh 33-35

This Week: at California

4 (tie). Duke (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: at Georgia Tech

4 (tie). #24 SMU (4-1, 2-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Beat Boston College (25-16)

This Week: Bye Week

3. #25 Pittsburgh (5-0, 2-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 35-33

This Week: vs. North Carolina

2. Wake Forest (4-1, 2-1)

Oct 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Will Way (70) drops back to pass block during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #5

Last Week: Beat Stanford 57-3

This Week: at NC State

1. #4 Miami (5-0, 3-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1

Highest Ranking: #1

Lowest Ranking: #1

Last Week: Beat Clemson 41-13

This Week: Bye Week

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

How Do Other On SI Sites See the ACC?

We aren't the only On SI site ranking the ACC this week. Georgia Tech On SI and Virginia Tech On SI have ACC Football Power Rankings this week. Check out their rankings here to see how they compare with our staff's rankings:



- Georgia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 4

- Virginia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2

What's Next

Wake Forest travels down Tobacco Road to play at NC State on Saturday, October 10, at 12 pm ET. The game will air on The CW.