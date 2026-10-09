Wake Forest Holds as Voter Confidence Grows in ACC Week 6 Power Rankings
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The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1, 2-1 ACC) remain No. 2 in our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings, but the voting reflects growing confidence in the Deacs. After posting a 4.20 average last week, Wake Forest improved to 3.10 this week following a dominant 57-3 victory over Stanford. Miami remains the unanimous No. 1, but Wake continues to hold its place ahead of the rest of the ACC field.
Miami once again holds the top spot unanimously. Most teams either remained in the same position as last week or moved no more than two spots in either direction. Louisville had the biggest change, dropping four spots.
Last week, there was a bottleneck in the rankings from Nos. 2-6, with all five teams posting averages between 4.20 and 5.10. Although Wake Forest also averaged 4.20, the Deacs finished at No. 2. This week, that bottleneck has narrowed to Nos. 2-5, with the four teams averaging between 3.10 and 4.60. Wake again leads that group with a 3.10 average, reinforcing the growing confidence our voters have in the Deacs.
For the first time this season, Georgia Tech finds itself at the bottom of our rankings. However, the Yellow Jackets aren't alone in that position, as another bottleneck has formed among the bottom four teams. Boston College, Syracuse, Stanford, and Georgia Tech have average rankings ranging from 15.00 to 15.50, with just half a point separating the group.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Each week, our editorial staff of ten writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.
Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:
2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 6
Miami remains at the top. The next group is Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, and SMU. In fact, Duke and SMU are tied with an average rank of 4.6, the first time we've had a tie at that spot this season. Virginia Tech comes in at No. 6, with an average ranking 2.1 points higher than Duke and SMU.
Week 6 Power Rankings Highlights
- Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.
- Georgia Tech is now No. 17.
- Boston College, Florida State, Stanford, and Syracuse also received last-place votes.
- Louisville fell the farthest, dropping down four spots.
- Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest rankings; Florida State had the most, with a 12-point spread.
- Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Duke (6), Louisville (9), SMU (6), and Virginia (9)
17. Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Duke
16. Stanford (2-3, 1-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost at Wake Forest 3-57
This Week: at Notre Dame
15. Syracuse (2-2, 0-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Beat UConn 42-41 OT)
This Week: at Virginia
14. Boston College (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost at SMU 16-25
This Week: Bye Week
13. California (2-3, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at UNLV 31-39
This Week: vs. Virginia Tech
12. North Carolina (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Notre Dame
This Week: at Pittsburgh
11. NC State (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Louisville
This Week: vs. Wake Forest
10. Clemson (3-2, 2-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Lost to Miami 13-41
This Week: Bye Week
9. Florida State (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Beat Virginia 38-7
This Week: at Louisville
8. Louisville (2-3, 1-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost at NC State 28-31
This Week: vs. Florida State
7. Virginia (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Lost at Florida State 7-38
This Week: vs. Syracuse
6. Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost to Pittsburgh 33-35
This Week: at California
4 (tie). Duke (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Georgia Tech
4 (tie). #24 SMU (4-1, 2-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Boston College (25-16)
This Week: Bye Week
3. #25 Pittsburgh (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 35-33
This Week: vs. North Carolina
2. Wake Forest (4-1, 2-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Stanford 57-3
This Week: at NC State
1. #4 Miami (5-0, 3-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Beat Clemson 41-13
This Week: Bye Week
Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.
How Do Other On SI Sites See the ACC?
We aren't the only On SI site ranking the ACC this week. Georgia Tech On SI and Virginia Tech On SI have ACC Football Power Rankings this week. Check out their rankings here to see how they compare with our staff's rankings:
- Georgia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 4
- Virginia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2
What's Next
Wake Forest travels down Tobacco Road to play at NC State on Saturday, October 10, at 12 pm ET. The game will air on The CW.
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Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.