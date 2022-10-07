Wake Forest Football: Army Players to Watch

Click here for our full Army team overview.

The Deacs took care of business in Tallahassee and returned home as the No. 15 team in the country. With a 31-21 victory over Atlantic division foe Florida State, Wake Forest holds a 4-1 record and will look to add to their win total in their final non-conference game of the 2022 season.

Averaging 302 rushing yards per game, Army lives or dies by the ground game. However, their efficiency will be put to the test against a much improved Wake Forest defensive front. The Deacs held Florida State to 4.0 yards a rush last week and Clemson’s Will Shipley to 104 yards on 20 carries.

Jeff Monken’s squad is known for its triple-option flexbone offense that wears out opposing defenses. Due to military weight restrictions, Army linemen are undersized compared to the average offensive line. This size deficit up front makes it difficult for Army to run a normal offense; therefore, the triple option attack gives them the best chance to compete with teams that have more size.

Monken’s offense was nearly unstoppable last year against Wake, and defensive coordinator Brad Lambert has his work cut out for him in preparing his defense for this style of offense. If Army can have similar success to last year’s matchup, posting 418 rushing yards and 56 points, this will be a shootout deep into the second half.

“I just watched last year’s game,” Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson said earlier this week. “My heart started beating [hard] again. That was one of the most torturous games I’ve ever been through. We just couldn't get a stop.”

QB Tyhier Tyler

Senior quarterback Tyhier Tyler has been a key part of the Army offense throughout his tenure as a Knight. Tyler has rushed 310 times in his career for 1318 yards and 18 touchdowns. His role is vital to the triple option attack, and he is nearly irreplaceable on this Army roster.

Although undersized at 5’8”, Tyler’s playmaking ability makes him a dangerous weapon out of the Army backfield. Through four games, Tyler has carried the ball 46 times for 254 yards and six touchdowns.

By no means a prolific passer, Tyler has just two completions on six attempts, but each has gone for a touchdown. In their season opener, Tyler connected with Ay’Jaun Marshall for a 54-yard touchdown reception. Against UTSA the following week, Tyler once again found Ay’Jaun Marshall open downfield, this time for a career-high 77-yard score.

If Wake hopes to keep its defense off the field, they will need to prevent Tyler from breaking loose downfield. Keep an eye on Tyler’s production on Saturday, as his success is critical to the Knights’ offense.

RB Tyrell Robinson

As the Knights’ leader in rushing yards (282) and yards per carry (8.8), Robinson is vital to the success of the Knights’ offense. In their season opener, Robinson rushed for a 70-yard score, the first touchdown of the Knights’ season.

Also a contributor on special teams, Robinson had a 73-yard punt return touchdown against Villanova, marking the Knights’ first touchdown on a punt or kick return since 2007.

Robinson is a shifty runner, and the combination of him and Tyler in the backfield typically gives the opposing defense fits. Last season, Robinson ran 72 times for 609 yards (8.5 YPC) and three touchdowns. Posting over eight yards per carry in back-to-back seasons, Robinson is an incredibly efficient rusher.

With 15 players tallying a carry through four games, the Army backfield has a wealth of options. The Deacs’ defense will be tested by the vast intricacies of the Knights’ offense on Saturday, and Robinson will be a player to watch for when Army needs a third-down conversion.

OLB Andre Carter II

The 6’7” senior emerged as a dominant edge rusher last season for the Knights. Carter tallied 44 tackles (34 solo), 15.5 sacks, and 18.5 tackles for loss in 2021 as the leader of the Army defense. Carter has a knack for making plays; last season, he forced four fumbles, deflected two passes and logged an interception. This year, Carter has notched 12 tackles (eight solo) and two sacks through four games.

A legitimate NFL prospect, Carter has an opportunity to capitalize on his junior season with a stellar senior campaign in preparation for the draft. Multiple mock drafts currently project Carter as a mid-first-round pick, and he will certainly look to fortify these lofty expectations in Army’s only Power Five contest of the season on Saturday.

After facing a commanding Clemson defensive line just two weeks ago, Wake Forest will once again be tested upfront with Carter’s presence off the edge. If the offensive line gives Hartman enough time, and he is able to repeat his 2021 success against Army (23 of 29 for 458 yards and five TDs), I expect Wake Forest to coast to a victory. However, if Carter and the Army front seven can disrupt the pocket, the Deacs’ will have to rely on offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero’s creativity to escape with a win.

