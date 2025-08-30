Wake Forest Football vs Kennesaw State: Halftime Report
The Jake Dickert era in Winston-Salem opened tonight at Allegacy Stadium with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons hosting the Kennesaw State Owls.
First Quarter Highlights
Wake Forest's team captains, Devin Kylany, Demond Claiborne, and Nick Anderson won the opening toss and elected to receive. Robby Ashford would lead Rob Ezell's new offense out onto the field for the first drive.
The first play of the season was a toss to Demond Claiborne for 15 yards. The Deacs looked to set the tone early with their ground game. After a holding penalty, the offense ran into a fourth down at midfield which was converted by Demond Claiborne even with a challenge by Kennesaw State. Claiborne went into the locker room momentarily during the first drive due to a uniform malfunction, but Ty Clark III and Jamario Clements helped march the Deacs down the field.
After a couple passes to Eni Falayi and Chris Barnes, the Deacs were in business with two third down conversions in their opening drive. Moments later, Robby Ashford scampered into the end zone for the first touchdown of the 2025 season. Wake Forest 7 - Kennesaw State 0 - 7:58 left in the First Quarter.
Kennesaw State came roaring back with a vicious run game on their first drive. Dexter Williams II and his offense converted on 3rd and 11 at midfield. The passing game for the Owls was humming as Williams was working around the pocket.
An impressive opening drive for the visitors was topped off by a Coleman Bennett 19 yard rushing touchdown. The Owls seemed unshaken after the first drive while the Deacons defense definitely seemed to be caught off balance. The extra point was missed by the Owls. Wake Forest 7 - Kennesaw State 6 - 4:38 left in the First Quarter.
The Deacons took the field looking to respond without Demond Claiborne in their backfield. Screen passes seemed to go nowhere for Ezell's offense, and the Deacons went three and out for their second drive. The bigger issue was whether or not the Deacons star running back would return as he ventured into the injury tent.
On the Owls second drive, Dexter Williams II continued to find his rhythm against the Wake Forest secondary. However, the Demon Deacon defense created some momentum with a fourth down stop by linebacker Frank Cusano.
The Deacons third offensive drive started with some restored hope as Claiborne left the medical tent with his pads on. Ty Clark III continued to fill Claiborne's shoes into the end of the first quarter.
Second Quarter Highlights
The Deacs third drive continued into the second quarter without Demond Claiborne. Ashford struggled to find Chris Barnes on second down, and on third down, he was rushed out of the pocket and brought down after a short gain. The ball would go back into the hands of Dexter Williams II.
KSU drive started at the 9 yard line after a great punt by Cal Joseph - strike to Gabriel Benyard for 47 yards. Williams continued to look very comfortable in the pocket with a lack of pressure from the Demon Deacon defensive line. The Owls ran a hurry up offensive that seemed to confuse the Wake Forest defense throughout the drive.
The Owls continued to move the chains as they converted on two third downs to sneak inside the Deacons' 30 yard line. However, they failed to convert a third time on third down and attempted a 36 yard field goal that was missed right by Britton Williams. The Deacons held onto the lead with 10:24 left in the half.
The Deacons offense returned to the field with Demond Claiborne in the backfield. He got the ball on first down and was visibly in pain after being wrapped up after a short gain. The offense stalled out yer again after three plays, and Cal Joseph would punt the ball back to the Owls. Demond Claiborne yet again entered the injury tent.
The Owls started their fourth drive on the 29 yard line. Williams and company looked to capitalize on a slow start from the Deacs. However, the Wake Forest defense once again found its footing and stopped the Owls offense from going anywhere.
With 7:31 left in the second quarter, the Demon Deacon offense took the field and looked to settle into the game a bit more. The Owls got a delay of game on defense to start the drive followed by a Carlos Hernandez short hitch route to get the first down. However, the Deacs could not muster up much else on offense and punted the ball back to Kennesaw State.
Owls started their next drive at the 24 yard line but were pushed back due to a false start. The Deacons defense continued its dominance until their momentum was killed with a roughing the passer penalty. The crowd roared in disagreement with the call, but Williams and the Owls marched to the 37 with an automatic first down. The Owls could not take advantage of the penalty and gave the ball back to the Deacs with 4:11 to play in the second quarter.
Ashford and the Deacs looked to give the crowd some energy before the half on their next possession. Sterling Berkhalter made his first catch as a Deacon for nine yards and a first down. Eni Falayi followed suit with a 18 yard catch before the two minute timeout. Falayi provided a hopeful spark for the Deacon offense throughout the first half.
An Ashford scramble brought the Deacs across midfield, and the Deacons looked to make some noise to end the half. Ashford was soon taken down behind the line of scrimmage giving the Deacs a 3rd and long situation. An offside penalty made the 3rd and long a bit shorter, but a minimal gain from Jamario Clements put the Deacs in a 4th down situation. The offense looked to go for it, but a false start penalty forced a punt upon Dickert's team.
The Owls got the ball at the 17 yard line with 1:03 to go in the half. The bright spot of the first half for the Deacs, their defense, forced a 3rd down situation which led to an incompletion. The Owls would send the ball back over to the Deacs to end the first half.
With 19 seconds left in the half, the Deacs wanted more from the half and tried a shot downfield to Carlos Hernandez. However, the pass was incomplete. A lucky deflection fell into the arms of Sterling Berkhalter on second down, and the Deacs were in plus territory with seven seconds left. A short completion to Falayi on the outside brought the Deacons to the 37 yard line.
The Demon Deacons brought out freshman kicker, Conner Calvert to attempt a 55 yard field goal. The attempt was blocked by Kennesaw State, and the Owls took the momentum into the halftime break. Wake Forest 7 - Kennesaw State 6 - Halftime.
Halftime Stats
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Total
Wake Forest
7
0
7
Kennesaw State
6
0
6
Team Stats
Wake Forest
Kennesaw State
First Downs
10
10
Third Down Efficiency
3-9
5-10
Fourth Down Efficiency
1-1
0-1
Total Yards
180
200
Passing Yards
104
95
Rushing Yards
76
105
Turnovers
0
0
Time of Possession
17:57
12:03
Penalties - Yardage
6 - 50
4 - 20