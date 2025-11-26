Wake Forest Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against Duke
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 4-3 ACC) will head to Durham, NC, face off against the Duke Blue Devils (6-5, 5-2 ACC), and wrap up the regular season slate on Saturday, Nov. 29. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Wallace Wade Stadium. The game will be televised on The ACC Network.
Saturday’s contest will mark the 98th all-time meeting between the two programs in a rivalry dating back to 1925. Jake Dickert and the Deacons will look to snap their three-game losing streak to the Blue Devils, as Wake Forest has not topped Duke since the 2021 season. When the two schools met last year, the Blue Devils edged out a 23-17 win in the final week of the season.
Duke is coming off a 32-25 win over Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels last weekend, which snapped a two-game losing streak after dropping games to UConn and Virginia. With the game in Durham, the Blue Devils will look to finish their home slate at .500. They are currently 2-3 at Wallace Wade Stadium with wins against Elon and NC State. Their three home losses were suffered to Illinois, Georgia Tech, and Virginia.
For Wake Forest, though, they will look to stay dominant on the road. With a 3-1 road record this season, their only loss has come at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles in early November. Dickert’s team has won three games in a row heading into this regular-season finale in Durham.
2025 Schedule: Wake Forest Football
Aug. 29 v. Kennesaw State (W, 10-9)
Sept. 6 v. Western Carolina (W, 42-10)
Sept. 11 v. NC State* (L, 34-24)
Sept. 27 v. Georgia Tech* (L, 30-29)
Oct. 4 at Virginia Tech* (W, 30-23)
Oct. 11 at Oregon State (W, 39-14)
Oct. 25 v. SMU* (W, 13-12)
Nov. 1 at Florida State* | (L, 42-7)
Nov. 8 at Virginia* | (W, 16-9)
Nov. 15 v. North Carolina* | (W, 28-12)
Nov. 22 v. Delaware | (W, 52-14)
Nov. 29 at Duke* | 3:30 p.m. ET on The ACC Network
What's Next for the Demon Deacons?
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will head to Durham, NC, to challenge the Duke Blue Devils in their ACC season finale on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Wallace Wade Stadium. The game will be televised on The ACC Network.