Wake Forest Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against Duke

The Demon Deacons will play an afternoon game in Durham, NC, to close out the regular season.

Ian Napetian

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A general view during the game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 4-3 ACC) will head to Durham, NC, face off against the Duke Blue Devils (6-5, 5-2 ACC), and wrap up the regular season slate on Saturday, Nov. 29. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Wallace Wade Stadium. The game will be televised on The ACC Network.

Saturday’s contest will mark the 98th all-time meeting between the two programs in a rivalry dating back to 1925. Jake Dickert and the Deacons will look to snap their three-game losing streak to the Blue Devils, as Wake Forest has not topped Duke since the 2021 season. When the two schools met last year, the Blue Devils edged out a 23-17 win in the final week of the season.

Duke is coming off a 32-25 win over Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels last weekend, which snapped a two-game losing streak after dropping games to UConn and Virginia. With the game in Durham, the Blue Devils will look to finish their home slate at .500. They are currently 2-3 at Wallace Wade Stadium with wins against Elon and NC State. Their three home losses were suffered to Illinois, Georgia Tech, and Virginia.

For Wake Forest, though, they will look to stay dominant on the road. With a 3-1 road record this season, their only loss has come at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles in early November. Dickert’s team has won three games in a row heading into this regular-season finale in Durham.

2025 Schedule: Wake Forest Football

Aug. 29 v. Kennesaw State (W, 10-9)
Sept. 6 v. Western Carolina (W, 42-10)
Sept. 11 v. NC State* (L, 34-24)
Sept. 27 v. Georgia Tech* (L, 30-29)
Oct. 4 at Virginia Tech* (W, 30-23)
Oct. 11 at Oregon State (W, 39-14)
Oct. 25 v. SMU* (W, 13-12)
Nov. 1 at Florida State* | (L, 42-7)
Nov. 8 at Virginia* | (W, 16-9)
Nov. 15 v. North Carolina* | (W, 28-12)
Nov. 22 v. Delaware | (W, 52-14)
Nov. 29 at Duke* | 3:30 p.m. ET on The ACC Network

What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

Ian Napetian
IAN NAPETIAN

Ian Napetian is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Sports Broadcasting at TCU. He is the creator and host the sports-talk radio show Riff Ram Review on 88.7 KTCU The Choice. He also hosts pregame and postgame shows for TCU Baseball and Women's Basketball on 88.7 The Choice. Additionally, he enjoys attending TCU sporting events with his friends.

