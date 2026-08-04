Wake Forest Has a Defensive Problem Solver in Davaughn Patterson

Football has always been a game about matchups.

Every offensive coordinator spends the offseason searching for ways to create and exploit them. Conversely, defensive coordinators are forced to adjust, which usually means asking defenders to do more than just one thing in any given game.

That's why players like Davaughn Patterson have become so valuable.

Patterson's stat line from last season speaks for itself. He recorded 78 tackles, broke up nine passes, and earned All-ACC honorable mention while allowing just two touchdowns all year. Those numbers are impressive, but they don't fully explain why Wake Forest's coaching staff trusts him with so much responsibility.

Because his greatest strength isn't tied to one position. It's that he refuses to be tied down to just one.

"That's one of my main personal goals," Patterson said during ACC Kickoff. "I like to learn as many positions on the field as I can, learn the defense as much as I can so that I can go out and play different positions because that's really the most fun aspect of the game for me."

That mindset has quietly made Patterson one of the most indispensable players on Wake Forest's roster.

Patterson is One of Wake Forest's Most Important Players

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest's defensive back Davaughn Patterson talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, he played more snaps as a slot corner than any other defensive back in the ACC. He also spent time at strong safety and contributed on special teams. This fall, head coach Jake Dickert expects Patterson's role to evolve once again.

"What Braylon has allowed us to do is to move him to the star position so we can move Vaughn into that strong safety position and get him more in the action, which his skill set is going to thrive on," Dickert said.

That kind of flexibility doesn't happen by accident.

"It definitely starts in the film room," Patterson said while crediting defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and defensive backs coach Chip Banks for simplifying concepts and preparing players for game situations.

Patterson's Determination Carried Him in 2025

Oct 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) runs the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) pursues during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preparation became even more important last season when Patterson revealed he played through sports hernias in both groins for much of the year. Rather than focusing on the pain, he focused on staying available regardless of his physical condition.

"My body was hurting, but just mentally I wanted to be there for my teammates," Patterson said. "It was always just bigger than me."

Those comments probably reveal more about Patterson than any tackle total ever could. Versatility is often viewed as a physical trait. Patterson sees it differently. To him, it's a willingness to keep learning and keep taking on whatever responsibility is asked of him. It's hard to overstate just how crucial that is in a sport like football.

In an era where offenses are constantly searching for mismatches, Wake Forest already knows one player who can erase them.

More often than not, that player is Davaughn Patterson.