Wake Forest Women's Basketball Reveals 2026-27 Nonconference Schedule as New-Look Roster Takes Shape

Wake Forest women's basketball recently released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. With many changes happening with roster turnover, the Deacons will have to find their new identity early and often if they wish to improve upon last season's results.

In addition, coaching staff changes will also impact their performance for this season. New assistant coach Jimmy Colloton brings plenty of experience and defensive prowess that the Deacons will take advantage of.

After an improved season that ended with an ACC tournament berth, Wake hopes to improve upon these results and continue to build the program.

2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Wake Forest women's basketball after defeating UCF in overtime in the second game of the Puerto Rico Shootout. | Wake Forest Athletics

Wake gets to play nine of their 13 non-conference matches at the LVJM Coliseum. Many of them are in-state matches, including games against UNC Asheville, Appalachian State, and Elon. It will be important for the Deacons to take advantage of these home games early to get some wins before conference play.

The more challenging games come in a stretch during late November to early December, when Wake faces larger schools like Arizona State and Arkansas. Arizona State made the NCAA tournament last year, giving Wake some early tough opponents to prepare them for later in the season.

The Deacons will also participate in the Arizona State Invitational, where they will face the Sun Devils. In what seems like a relatively easy non-conference schedule, many fans will be hoping for a hot start to the season with lots of potential.

What will Wake's Roster Look Like Early in the Season?

Wake Forest's Mary Carter (14) attempts a layup against the Miami Hurricanes, Dec. 18, 2025. | X: WakeWBB

Wake welcomes several key transfers for the upcoming season: Breauna Ware from Wisconsin, Ramiyah Byrd from Cincinnati, and Mckenzie Swanson from Butler. Each player has valuable experience and proven potential that should help alongside the four new freshmen who signed to the team this offseason.

One of the talented freshmen joining the Deacons is Oshauna Holland, and she will provide an immediate impact to the team. Not only was Holland the 2026 N.C. Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, but she averaged 34 points per game in high school and is the all-time leading scorer in North Carolina high school girls basketball history. Her scoring presence will be vital for the Deacons this season.

However, what will be even more important are the returners from last season. Forward Mary Carter will be the go-to player for the Deacons early on, as she was the second-leading scorer for Wake just one season ago. Other key returners who got plenty of playing time last season include Aurora Sørbye, Madisyn Jordan, and Grace Galbavy.

There is plenty to look forward to for this team this season with the new-look roster and an easy opening schedule. Coach Gebbia and the team will look to start the season hot and enter ACC play with confidence.