Wake Forest Has Everything to Gain and Plenty to Lose Against SMU

Wake Forest has done almost everything a college football team could reasonably be asked to do this fall. The Demon Deacons are 8-1, have won six consecutive games, and now sit 13th in the College Football Playoff rankings. Yet for all the progress Jake Dickert’s program has made, there’s still a nagging question about whether it belongs among the teams with a legitimate shot at winning the national championship.

Saturday’s trip to SMU gives Wake Forest a chance to answer that inquiry. The Mustangs are 7-2 and have yet to lose at home this season. They’re also a program that’s been competing near the top of the ACC for a couple of seasons, including making the College Football Playoff in 2024. If Wake Forest wants the rest of the country to recognize what it’s accomplished, beating this team in Dallas would be a persuasive argument.

SMU Won’t Make Things Easy

Oct 31, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) looks to pass during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Kevin Jennings is the most dangerous player Wake Forest will face Saturday. The veteran has thrown for 2,764 yards this season and is coming off a magnificent performance against Virginia Tech, completing 24 of 32 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-28 victory.

There’s also the intimidating matter of Jennings’ 16-1 career record as a starter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Visiting teams don’t seem to do all that well in Dallas when Jennings is suiting up.

Wide receiver Yamir Knight caught three touchdowns against Virginia Tech, finishing with 103 receiving yards. Running back Kendrick Raphael has added 755 yards on the ground this season, giving the Mustangs another weapon for Wake Forest to worry about.

Defensively, Marques White has recorded 7.5 sacks, including two against Virginia Tech last week. SMU has also held opponents to a 29.9% conversion rate on third down, ranking ninth nationally. Wake Forest will need to have success on early downs should it want to come away with a win in Texas.

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Can Wake Forest Deliver?

Oct 31, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) looks to pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Demon Deacons have been excellent since losing to Miami in September, outscoring their six subsequent opponents 294-58. Quarterback Gio Lopez is also expected to return after missing the Merrimack game with an injury, providing another reason for optimism.

But the stakes are enormous. Wake Forest remains firmly in the ACC title race, where a potential rematch with Miami could determine whether the program reaches its first College Football Playoff. A loss Saturday would complicate that pursuit at the worst possible moment.

Can Wake Forest win? Absolutely. The Demon Deacons have already beaten Louisville on the road and possess one of the country’s most productive offenses. They’ve earned the right to believe they belong in this conversation.

But Saturday isn’t just about believing anymore. It’s about proving that this remarkable season is something more than a wonderful collection of results against overmatched opponents.

Wake Forest has been asking the country to take it seriously for weeks. Providing those watchful eyes with a win in Dallas would give them plenty of reason to hop on the bandwagon.