Wake Forest Kickoff Time and Schedule Announced Against SMU

The ACC has announced Week 11 kickoff times. Wake Forest faces up against Merrimack this weekend, but next week, they travel to Texas to play SMU on November 14. Kickoff is set for 12 Noon ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

These two programs have met four times, making this matchup the fifth in the series. SMU won the first three matchups, but the most recent matchup went to the Demon Deacons. That was last season, when Wake walked off the Mustangs at home thanks to a game-winning field goal from freshman kicker Connor Calvert. SMU will be seeking revenge for last year, while Wake will be hoping to pave themselves a clear path to the ACC Championship.

SMU's Strong Start and Tough Tumble

The Mustangs had high expectations entering the season, being led by redshirt senior quarterback Kevin Jennings and coach Rhett Lashlee. Both helped SMU make the College Football Playoff just two years ago, and they were hoping to replicate that success. They started the season off strong with two straight wins until they ran into the offensive juggernaut of Louisville, leading them to a 2-1 start.

After that, SMU won four straight games, and they were ranked No. 19 in the country. They seemed to have the ability to make the ACC Championship. However, after losing last week to Syracuse, which was tied for last in the ACC at the time, the Mustangs have fallen out of the rankings. While the Mustangs still have a chance to make the Championship, their final four games are some of the hardest on their schedule, and each will pose serious threats to them.

Before they face the Deacons, SMU will face Virginia Tech at home this upcoming weekend, a team they are currently tied with in the ACC standings. A win in this matchup will give the Mustangs some much-needed momentum before they face the No. 14-ranked Demon Deacons.

2026 Schedule: Wake Forest Football

Sept. 3 vs. Akron (W, 38-16)

Sept. 12 at Purdue (W, 38-36, 2OT)

Sept. 18 vs. No. 5 Miami (L, 33-20)

Sept. 26 at No. 16 Louisville (W, 30-27)

Oct. 3 vs. Stanford (W, 57-3)

Oct. 10 at NC State, (W, 38-14)

Oct. 17 at Cal, (W, 41-7)

Oct. 31 vs. Virginia, (W, 51-7)

Nov. 7 vs. Merrimack, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Nov. 14 at SMU, 12 Noon ET on ESPN or ESPN2

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. Duke, TBA

What's Next for Wake

Wake plays Merrimack this weekend at home, a game where the Deacons are heavy favorites. While the Warriors should not be taken lightly, Wake can certainly take this game as an opportunity to prepare their top players for their matchup next weekend. SMU can pose a serious threat to the Deacons, and it is important that they stay locked in for this vital matchup.