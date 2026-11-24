With one week left of the regular season, the College Football Playoff rankings become ever more important. Only one of the Power 4 conference championship game matchups is set, and a host of playoff bubble teams looking for a way to sneak in. On paper this is a lackluster Rivalry Week slate of games, but could we see chaos shake up the bracket?

The selection committee’s Top 25 ranking on Tuesday will be instructive for what those teams must do in their final game. Will Alabama and Tennessee finally be evaluated on a comparable plane? How does Boise State’s loss to San Diego State shake up the Group of 6 bid race? And just how far will Indiana and UCLA drop after each took overtime losses in a damaging week for the Big Ten?

Follow along with Sports Illustrated as the latest CFP rankings are revealed at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

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Live updates, analysis, reaction to the latest College Football Playoff Top 25

How the 12-team playoff field is determined

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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The 12-team College Football Playoff, which is in its final season, has been tweaked each year since its inception in 2024. Here’s how the field will be chosen this season:

The Power 4 conference champions (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) receive automatic bids.

The highest-ranked Group of 6 (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, Sun Belt) program, regardless of conference champion status, receives a bid.

Seven at-large programs fill out the field.

Notre Dame receives an automatic bid if it finishes within the top 12 of the final rankings.

The top four teams in the field receive byes, regardless of conference champion status.

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

Members are not permitted to discuss any programs with which they have a conflict of interest, and cannot vote on those programs.

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