Wake Forest finally got the national audience it wanted last Saturday, and it didn't disappoint.

The Demon Deacons led SMU 42-0 at the break and won 49-7, introducing much of the country to a team building one of the best seasons in school history. A seven-game winning streak has carried Wake Forest to 9-1, and the College Football Playoff committee now has Jake Dickert's team at No. 11.

Wake Forest still needs to prove itself, and will get another chance when it visits Georgia Tech this weekend. Sure, the Yellow Jackets' 3-7 record means a win probably won't do much for the résumé, but continued domination can and will go a long way toward the program reaching the top of the mountain.

Georgia Tech Isn't Dead Quite Yet

Nov 14, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on during warm ups before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech had little left to play for when it traveled to Clemson last weekend, having already been eliminated from bowl contention. Yet the Yellow Jackets responded by beating the hapless Tigers 20-6, holding Clemson without a touchdown in a crushing effort that's sure to send Dabo Swinney spiraling.

The victory came just several days after head coach Brent Key had fired four assistants, including defensive coordinator Jason Semore, following a 2-7 start. It looks like that did the trick.

Key's future has become a subject of discussion after the disappointing campaign, and beating Wake Forest would strengthen his case for remaining in charge. Key's future has become a subject of discussion after the disappointing campaign, and beating Wake Forest would strengthen his case for remaining in charge. The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 against ranked ACC opponents during his tenure, a remarkable record considering their current predicament, meaning that the Demon Deacons will need to be on high alert for the upset.

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How Far Can Wake Forest Take This?

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert looks on during the game between the Mustangs and the Demon Deacons at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the strangest (and most wonderful) part of Wake Forest's season is how quickly a good story has become a serious championship conversation.

The Demon Deacons have outscored their last six opponents 313-38. Quarterback Gio Lopez has accounted for 27 touchdowns against one interception in nine games, and Dickert has delivered consecutive nine-win seasons, something Wake Forest hadn't accomplished since Jim Grobe's teams in 2006 and 2007.

Two regular-season games remain: Georgia Tech on the road and Duke at home. With Wake Forest sitting at 6-1 in ACC play, the conference championship race and a playoff appearance are no longer distant fantasies.

There is a catch. The committee's No. 11 ranking leaves little space for an ugly loss, especially against a team that won't finish with a winning record.

Wake Forest has proved it deserves attention. The next two Saturdays will determine whether the Demon Deacons are merely one of the year's nicest surprises or something worth watching well into December and potentially January.