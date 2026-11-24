Welcome to the end of the regular season. As sad as it is to think that we’ve hit rivalry week and there are just a handful of games remaining to consume with our turkey and fixings over the coming days, the sport certainly isn’t lacking drama when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps the best example of this is the programs who need to be brought back from the dead after Week 12’s results threw a number of conference championship races into flux and have resulted in a mea culpa from the Eliminator for previously casting them out. Theoretically, Iowa, USC and Oregon are all in the mix to make it to Indianapolis and secure the Big Ten’s automatic bid. Boise State’s inexplicable fourth quarter against San Diego State has also thrown a wrench into what was otherwise a straightforward Group of 6 bid.

It’s all just a big, beautiful mess right now when it comes to the CFP even if four teams can safely be put in the field for the first time. Good luck to the selection committee at their final meetings to try and sort it all out.

With all that in mind though, it’s time to examine just what the impact of the results from the past weekend will have by entering The Eliminator—where we’re cutting teams and seeing which ones still have (an often mathematical) chance to play for the national title. Here’s where the field stands after Week 12.

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FROM SI: Podcast | Forums | Newsletter | Bracket Challenge

College Football Playoff field after Week 12

Playoff locks

Four teams, 33% of the bracket, 3% of FBS

Utah (Big 12)

Georgia (SEC)

Texas (SEC)

Notre Dame (Independent)

Alive for a CFP bid

15 teams, 11% of FBS

ACC (2)

Big 12 (2)

Big Ten (6)

SEC (2)

Independent (0)

American (1)

Conference USA (0)

MAC (0)

Mountain West (1)

Pac-12 (1)

Sun Belt (0)

Teams eliminated after Week 12

Memphis

Out of the playoff chase

119 teams, 86% of FBS

ACC (15)

Big 12 (13)

Big Ten (12)

SEC (12)

Independent (1)

American (13)

Conference USA (10)

MAC (13)

Mountain West (9)

Pac-12 (7)

Sun Belt (14)

ACC

Alive: Miami, Wake Forest

The ACC championship matchup is set with a weekend to spare and it offers up the possibility that both the Hurricanes and Demon Deacons can use it to deliver the conference two bids. Wake Forest will pay close attention to the committee’s rankings to see just how much leeway it might have in Charlotte to take a loss and still be an at-large, but needs to be mindful of its Saturday contest against Duke as a game to avoid any slipup (leading rusher Ty Clark being injured doesn’t help). As for Miami, all eyes will continue to be on Malachi Toney’s rehab to see if he can make it back at full speed for the postseason.

Eliminated: None

Out: Boston College, California, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Big 12

Lock: Utah

The Utes did more than lock up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first (and only) time, they punched their ticket to the CFP even if they finish 10–2. The nation’s last remaining undefeated team is playing for a spot in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal—an elusive victory for the program after recent trips came up short—and have a chance to do so in the next two weeks.

Alive: BYU, Texas Tech

A three-bid Big 12 remains firmly on the table and may have inched even closer to reality on Saturday. The Red Raiders need to beat an interim-coached TCU on Thanksgiving night to return to the Big 12 title game and then do something they haven’t all year: beat a team currently in the top 15. The lack of marquee wins and an unflattering nonconference schedule would make it much more of a toss-up if they fall to either the Horned Frogs or Utes in the next two weeks to finish with two losses. The Cougars nearly coughed up their CFP chances on the road at Kansas but can feel O.K. on Selection Sunday if they finish at 10–2 with a win over Notre Dame that just might be the best anybody in the country has.

Eliminated: None

Out: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF, West Virginia

Big Ten

Alive: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, UCLA

You want tiebreakers? The Big Ten has them all after a no-good, very-bad weekend. Perhaps most puzzling, there is somehow a path for Lincoln Riley to truly redeem this season and get his team to the playoff. While every result is going to matter for the Big Ten with nobody clinching a trip to Indianapolis yet, USC against UCLA is one of the biggest linchpins for the league as the stakes could not be higher at the Rose Bowl. There has been positive messaging regarding UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach’s status, but it truly feels like the Bruins have to beat their rivals or risk being left out of the field at 10–2 and uncertainty about their offense. Meanwhile, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon all need some CFP help after the Hoosiers faltered against Washington in overtime.

Eliminated: None

Out: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Washington, Wisconsin

SEC

Locks: Georgia, Texas

These two are likely headed for another date in Atlanta for the final SEC championship game but can rest easy down the stretch knowing they’ve done enough to be in the playoff field through a combination of great play and quality résumés. There are still things to play for, however, including a favorable path (Peach/Orange Bowls) for the Bulldogs and a possible first-round bye and Cotton Bowl quarterfinal for the Longhorns.

Alive: Alabama, Tennessee

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

These two are going to be closely linked. We continue to inch closer to the day where their head-to-head result will flip them in the committee’s rankings. They’re so highly regarded that they are basically a lock for the CFP, but will still need to ensure one more win on Saturday against their rivals to leave no doubt.

Eliminated: None

Out: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Independents

Lock: Notre Dame

There will be no sweating out Selection Sunday for the Fighting Irish, who only need to concern themselves with either hosting a favorable first-round game or potentially trying to sort out the long layoff between Saturday’s finale and the quarterfinals. Recent injury news has clamped down on some of the celebration going on in South Bend after beating SMU to secure their spot in the bracket.

Eliminated: None

Out: UConn

American

Alive: UTSA

It wasn’t long ago that the Roadrunners went on the road and gave up 60 points to FAU and The Eliminator said there was no shot this team could make it into the playoff. But yes, there is a slim chance after Week 12 that the Roadrunners can still be the committee’s pick after moving back into pole position to win the American. They will not only have to do what they can for style points against Tulsa at home and against whoever they meet in the conference title game, while also hoping Boise State falters at least once more down the stretch. It felt inconceivable, but is now very much a scenario in play for Jeff Traylor’s program.

Eliminated: Memphis

New coach for the Tigers, same old problem of losing games they shouldn’t. Everything was set up for Memphis to make the American title game and potentially take advantage of some Pac-12 chaos to jump right into the Group of 6 discussion. You can throw those thoughts out after faltering at Navy in a fourth-quarter blown lead that will sting much longer than Saturday.

Out: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB

Conference USA

Alive: None

Out: Delaware, Florida International, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, Western Kentucky

MAC

Alive: None

Out: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Sacramento State, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan

Mountain West

Alive: New Mexico

So you’re saying there is a chance? Sure Lobos, go ahead and believe it by process of elimination. While their six-game win streak came to a close to UNLV, they bounced back to beat Wyoming and can add to their résumé with a victory over nine-win Air Force on Friday. If it wins out and captures the MWC title while Boise State loses either this weekend or next, it seems very possible New Mexico can work its way into the discussion to be the Group of 6 representative. They could stand for some more chaos in the American, and a Liberty loss just to be safe, but it’s certainly not out of the realm of imagination right now in Albuquerque.

Eliminated: None

Out: Air Force, Hawai‘i, Nevada, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, San José State, UNLV, UTEP, Wyoming

Pac-12

Alive: Boise State

Oh Broncos, what was that final quarter against San Diego State? You had one job! Now the door is open just a little for someone to take the Group of 6 bid which has been in Boise State’s hands for two months. The good news is they can still make the playoff with an easy win over Colorado State on Saturday and then avenge their defeat on the blue turf to the Aztecs in the conference title game. That’s perfectly doable. If it’s not, then who knows what the committee will do on Selection Sunday.

Eliminated: None

Out: Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, Washington State

Sun Belt

Alive: None

Out: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.