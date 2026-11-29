The Wake Forest Demon Deacons kept the good vibes rolling and passed their last test before facing Miami in Charlotte next weekend for the last-ever ACC Championship. They finished the regular season 11-1 with a nine-game winning streak. This is the first 11-win regular season in school history.

Duke struck first with a Nate Sheppard nine-yard rushing score. It was the first time the Deacs had trailed since week six against NC State. The adversity was needed for a team with CFP aspirations, and Wake responded appropriately.

Gio Lopez finished 13-for-22 for 216 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 39 yards and another touchdown on the ground. He really made several good plays even under duress. Carlos Hernandez pulled in five catches for 86 yards, giving the Deacs big plays in critical moments.

The game really turned at the start of the second half. Wake was up 10-7 and took an attempted Duke onside kick 50 yards for the score to jump-start the second half. From there, the Deacs marched down the field on their preceding possession to put up 14 points in the first five minutes of the half.

A regular season to remember. pic.twitter.com/J4Lme3Lhgi — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 29, 2026

Emerging Weapons Stand Out

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Both Deuce Lawrence and Antonio Meeks have been major factors in this offense over the past few weeks and have continued to establish themselves further.

Lawrence had to step up after the injury to Ty Clark III last weekend, and he did just that. On the ground, Deuce had 82 yards and also pulled in two catches for 26 yards. He was a strong weapon for this offense and is filling into Clark's role nicely, with help from Jamar Searcy.

Meeks has really made some big plays in recent weeks despite sharing a wide receiver room with Carlos Hernandez and Jack Foley. Tonight, he made a critical touchdown catch that was Wake's first time finding the end zone and finished with three catches for 70 yards. It's great for this offense to have so many weapons emerging.

ACC Championship Incoming

The Deacs will now try to avenge their lone loss of the season when they face the Miami Hurricanes next Saturday in Charlotte for the ACC Championship. The game will kick off at noon inside Bank of America Stadium.

Last time the two teams faced, Mensah dominated the Wake Forest defense throughout the entire first half. Wake fought back valiantly in the second half, but they came up short. Now they are a much different football team and come into the matchup with just about as much momentum as you can have.

It has certainly been a fun season for Deacon Nation, and it is paramount for fans to show up in Charlotte next week to cheer on the Deacs in what will be the final ACC Championship.