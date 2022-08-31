What to Watch for vs VMI

Going up against a weaker VMI opponent this Thursday, we should have this roster’s depth on display from start to finish. Here are a few keys to the game that we would love to see both Thursday and moving forward.

Griffis in the RPO Offense

The run-pass option is the staple of the Wake Forest offense. The slow burning, repetitive clockwork that makes this offense so unique and effective. Every play the offensive line sets up a run block scheme, and the quarterback sticks the ball in the running back’s chest. It’s then up to the QB to hand the ball off or pull it out and pass, a decision Mitch Griffis will have to make on every snap. On Thursday, we’ll get to see how comfortable he looks running the RPO in the starting role. Beginning the season with an FCS opponent is a great way to adjust to live action.

Deacon fans have had the pleasure of watching Sam Hartman, Jamie Newman, and John Wolford in previous years. The other QBs who have succeeded running Clawson’s offense embody similar traits. Poise, patience and confidence are key; and these only grow with experience. An effective RPO QB can’t be hesitant or indecisive.

Facing assuredly the weakest front seven Wake will see all year, Griffis should have ample time to make the right reads and effectively communicate with Justice Ellison and the other running backs.

Obviously, it’s a lot to expect from Griffis to seamlessly transition into this starting role. But seeing some flashes and potential for growth in these attributes would be very encouraging moving forward.

The Pass Rush

It was already clear this group had plenty of depth, and Monday’s depth chart release embodied this. Behind a starting group featuring veteran standouts like Rondell Bothroyd (8 sacks in 2021) and Jacorey Johns (2.5 sacks in 2021), sophomore DE Jasheen Davis (20 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks in 2021) and Richmond transfer DT Kobie Turner (2021 CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year) are listed as backups. There are plenty of guys who can get to the quarterback, which eases the sting of losing players like DTs Miles Fox and Sulaiman Kamara, along with EDGE Luiji Vilain.

Against the not so daunting VMI offensive line, look for Bothroyd and Johns to make an instant impact getting into the backfield. If Wake jumps out to a big lead Thursday night, we could see the depth of this group on full display, as the Keydets will be forced to predominantly throw in the second half. Turner and Davis are expected to be involved in every game, but even the guys behind them should get run. One name to watch out for is Kendron Wayman, a talented sophomore who will definitely see snaps this season. A strong top-to-bottom performance from this unit would be encouraging for both Thursday’s contest and the Deacs’ upcoming matchups.

Matthew Dennis

Redshirt Freshman Matthew Dennis is Nick Sciba’s (89.9% career field goal accuracy) replacement as the team's placekicker. According to Essex Thayer, Dennis was seen making kicks from up to 55 yards in camp a few weeks ago. The Deacons have been spoiled with a strong kicking game the past few years, and Dennis stepping up could truly be an X factor to help remain at the top of the ACC this year.