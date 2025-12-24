Duo of Deacons Selected in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Last Thursday, December 18, a pair of Wake Forest Demon Deacons were selected in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Harvey Sarajian and Tate Lorentz were both taken, marking the 10th time in the last 11 years that Wake Forest has had multiple players selected.

Harvey Sarajian | Orlando City SC | Round 1, Pick 5

Harvey Sarajian was selected fifth overall by Orlando City SC. After spending his freshman year at Georgia Southern, Sarajian transferred to Wake Forest and tallied two goals and an assist. He made 14 appearances as a sophomore in 2025 and made 12 starts. Sarajian’s selection is the 11th first-round pick produced by head coach Bobby Muuss. It is the second first-round pick in the last three years out of the Deacons’ program.

Previous first-rounders under Muuss include Jack Harrison (No. 1 by New York City FC, 2016), Jon Jacori Hayes (No. 18 by FC Dallas, 2019), Jon Bakero (No. 5 by Chicago Fire, 2018), Ema Twumasi (No. 11 by FC Dallas, 2018), Logan Gdula (No. 13 by FC Cincinnati), Alistair Johnston (No. 11 by Nashville SC, 2020), Calvin Harris (No. 2 by FC Cincinnati, 2021), ichael DeSheilds (No. 5 by DC United, 2021), Justin McMaster (No. 17 by Minnesota United, 2021) and Hosei Kijima (No. 17 by St. Louis City SC, 2024).

He becomes the third Wake Forest player to be selected by Orlando, joining Zoey DeZart (2020) and Andrew Pannenberg (2021).

Tate Lorentz | CF Montreal | Round 3, Pick 63

Tate Lorentz enjoyed a homecoming in the 2025 season. After two years at North Carolina, the Winston-Salem native broke out with the Demon Deacons. He was one of the conference’s most prolific players, tallying six goals and five assists.

He tantalized opponents in a four-game span from Sept. 16 to Sept. 26, where he scored four goals and dished out two assists. Lorentz becomes the second-consecutive Winston-Salem native draft pick out of Wake Forest since Liam O’Gara was selected by Real Salt Lake in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Rules and Regulations Regarding Draftees:

According to a release by Wake Forest Athletics, “A player who is drafted by a league club and has remaining college eligibility will have the option to return to school and further their development, but will not be draft-eligible in the future.”

That also means, “A selected player who elects to go back to college will have their SuperDraft Priority held by the drafting club for approximately two years following the SuperDraft, culminating on December 31 of the second year.”

Recommended Articles