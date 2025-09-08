The Three Favorites for the 2025 MLS MVP Award—Ranked
The 2025 MLS season is nearing its final stretch, and every team has a strong sense of what their level is and their realistic hopes in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
At this point, each club also has a clear idea of which players are most crucial to their success and have been the most effective through the first three quarters of the regular season.
With teams having between six and nine games remaining before the hunt for MLS Cup, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the players who could be in contention for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award, once the final whistle blows on Decision Day.
3. Evander - FC Cincinnati
When former superstar midfielder Luciano Acosta exited the club in less-than-ideal fashion, FC Cincinnati moved quickly to sign Evander for $12 million as one of the first cash-for-player transfers in league history, and it paid off.
After two stellar seasons with the Portland Timbers, the Brazilian attacking midfielder instantly translated his play and formed a potent attacking partnership with club-record signing, Kévin Denkey, who arrived for over $16 million ahead of the season.
Through 27 matches, he has scored 16 goals and provided nine assists. He excels in various ways, whether it be perfect strikes from distance or quick skills showcased in tight attacking spaces.
If Cincinnati are to come away with any silverware in 2025, Evander will be a central figure.
2. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami
If it weren’t for an unbalanced roster around him, Lionel Messi might be in an even better position to defend his MLS MVP honors. Yet, with the core around him, he has had to bear a significantly higher load than in 2024, and could struggle through the final stages of the season in a condensed schedule.
While his 19 goals and eight assists in 19 matches have him second in the Golden Boot race and second among all players for total goal contributions, his totals may not rank as high by the time Decision Day rolls around.
Injuries and fatigue have been a defining issue for Messi this season, and the nine games in a little over a month could force him to take some matches off, potentially holding him back from elevating his stats.
However, even with all those detracting reasons, he is still one of the greatest of all time and could garner significant votes, regardless of how the season finishes.
1. Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC
Anders Dreyer arrived in MLS as a relatively unknown commodity, but has risen to stardom as a Designated Player with San Diego FC during a historic inaugural campaign.
Heading into the September international break, the Danish winger led in total goal contributions with 14 goals and 18 assists in 29 matches. He has also been the most constant attacking threat for head coach Mikey Varas’s side. The skill of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano on the opposite wing opens up space for him to attack.
Dreyer has six regular-season matches remaining with San Diego and is in the thick of the race for the Supporters’ Shield, currently sitting just one point behind the Philadelphia Union.
He’s also in fine form at the right time and was recently named the league’s Player of the Month for August.
With speed, versatility and the ability to both finish and create chances, Dreyer has been the most influential player in the Western Conference through the season, and the only real challenger for MLS MVP would likely be Messi.
Honorable Mentions
Martín Ojeda (Orlando City): Ojeda has 14 goals and 14 assists in MLS play this season and has been key to Orlando’s success alongside Marco Pašalić and Luis Muriel.
Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC): The 2023 MLS MVP has been a critical piece of Nashville SC’s turnaround under head coach B.J. Callaghan with has 14 goals and 11 assists.
Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC): Chicago Fire FC haven’t been as good as head coach Gregg Berhalter would have hoped. Still, Zinckernagel has 12 goals and 13 assists, having formed an elite partnership with Hugo Cuypers.
Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union): The Philadelphia Union have been outstanding, and the German fullback has been their most consistent performer. He also has two goals and nine assists in 26 matches.