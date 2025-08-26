Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City: Could Messi Return for Leagues Cup Semifinals?
For some clubs, the Leagues Cup is just a midseason tournament, but that’s not the case for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami as they look to become the first team to win the title twice.
With the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield wins, Miami has won a trophy in every season that Messi has been with the club. This year, they fell short of qualifying for the Concacaf Champions Cup final and are in a heated battle for the Supporters’ Shield. A long road stands between them and the ultimate prize, the MLS Cup, which will be awarded on Dec. 6.
It makes the Leagues Cup that much more critical. They will look to clinch a spot in the final against either Seattle Sounders or the LA Galaxy, as well as a berth in the Champions Cup, when they welcome Orlando City SC to Chase Stadium on Wednesday night for the semifinal.
Here’s how head coach Javier Mascherano could set his side up.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City
GK: Oscar Ustari—The veteran goalkeeper got the night off against D.C. United but is likely to return against Orlando City.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—One of the few consistent pieces of Miami’s backline, Weigandt has played 27 matches this season across four competitions with the Herons.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—A versatile defender, Luján has started to form a consistent partnership with Maxi Falcón in the heart of the Herons defense.
CB: Maxi Falcón—The Uruguayan central defender has steadily improved in Miami’s center back pairing through the campaign.
LB: Jordi Alba—After missing the trip to D.C. United due to an injury, Alba trained fully with Miami to start the week.
DM: Sergio Busquets—The Leagues Cup represents one of Busquets’s final opportunities for a trophy as he enters the last stretch of games under contract with Inter Miami.
DM: Rodrigo De Paul—After setting up Baltasar Rodríguez for a goal of the season contender on the weekend, expect the Argentine 31-year-old to draw into defensive midfield.
RW: Fafa Picault—The Haiti international has proven his value this season, and was on the Nashville SC side that fell to Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup final.
AM: Lionel Messi—Looking to add to his trophy collection, Messi could make a likely return from injury in the Leagues Cup. But, how will his minutes be managed?
LW: Telasco Segovia—A consistent threat down the wing, Segovia could be tasked with more running depending on Alba’s fitness.
ST: Luis Suárez—The Uruguayan scored twice in Miami’s quarterfinal win against Tigres, and will look to put in a similar performance against Orlando City.