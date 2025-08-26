Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami and Orlando City meet yet again. For the third time in all competitions in 2025, the two Florida foes get set to battle for state supremacy, and this time, there’s a little more on the line.
While Orlando have dominated the two MLS matchups this season with 3–0 and 4–1 wins, Wednesday’s Leagues Cup match in Fort Lauderdale is for a shot at the final and a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup next season.
The loser will also have a chance to qualify for the Champions Cup through the third-place match, where they will face the loser of the other semifinal matchup between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC.
Orlando City have won just one trophy since joining MLS, the U.S. Open Cup in 2022, while Miami are looking for a second Leagues Cup after winning in 2023 amid Lionel Messi’s first stretch of games.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the match.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Orlando City Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Kick-Off Time: 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Orlando City Head-to-Head record
- Inter Miami: 5 wins
- Orlando City: 7 wins
- Draws: 6
- Last Meeting: Orlando City SC 4–1 Inter Miami - MLS Regular Season (Aug. 10, 2025)
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Orlando City
D.C. United 1–1 Inter Miami - 8/23/25
Nashville SC 5–1 Orlando City - 8/23/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Tigres UANL - 8/20/25
Toluca 0–0 Orlando City (5-6 in pens) - 8/20/25
Inter Miami 3–1 LA Galaxy - 8/16/25
Orlando City 3–1 Sporting Kansas City - 8/16/25
Orlando City SC 4–1 Inter Miami - 8/10/25
Orlando City SC 4–1 Inter Miami - 8/10/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas - 8/6/25
Orlando City 5–1 Necaxa - 8/6/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City on TV, Live Stream
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of the World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami are seeking a second Leagues Cup and will likely see the return of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, who trained fully after missing the trip to D.C. United as they nursed injuries.
Although the club stated their goals to win MLS Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup this season, earning a spot in next year’s Concacaf tournament is critical to the growth and ambitions of Inter Miami, especially with Messi on the roster.
How much head coach Javier Mascherano will be able to lean on Messi, though, remains a question. The 38-year-old Argentine reaggravated a soft-tissue injury in his leg when he came back too early against the LA Galaxy. Making sure he is in his best form for the MLS Cup Playoffs will be critical, leaving him potentially in doubt for a full 90 minutes against Orlando.
Outside of Messi, though, Miami will want to sharpen up defensively, given the seven goals conceded to Orlando in the two MLS fixtures this season. As such, expect Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul to partner in midfield, with Gonzalo Luján and Maxi Falcón at the back.
Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is also expected to return after missing the draw on the weekend.
Finding a win against an Orlando side that has exploited the Herons’ weaknesses won’t be simple, but Mascherano and Miami will be more prepared for what the Lions have to offer.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City SC
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Alba; Busquets, De Paul; Picault, Messi, Segovia; Suárez
Orlando City SC Team News
Orlando City SC rotated heavily on the weekend and dropped valuable points in the Eastern Conference with a 5–1 loss to Nashville SC. Still, they already had eyes on taking down Miami for a third time this season.
Expect head coach Oscar Pareja to dress a full-strength lineup in this one, especially considering key attacker Luis Muriel scored and picked up a red card against Nashville, ruling him out of the club’s next MLS match.
The attacking trio of Muriel, Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić reigns as one of the best in MLS and has combined for 34 of Orlando’s 54 goals in the regular season. Meanwhile, Ojeda leads the Leagues Cup in scoring with three goals.
Muriel, meanwhile, has three goals in the Lions’ two wins over Miami this season and will be looking to increase that tally.
Outside of the attacking trio, Orlando will lean on USMNT right back Alex Freeman to shore up the flank and lead wide transitions, while Eduard Atuesta will look to pull strings in midfield. In net, Pedro Gallese hopes to return to the form he showed against Toluca, rather than the five goals conceded on nine shots against Nashville.
Orlando will miss Duncan McGuire, Wilder Cartagena and Yutaro Tsukada who remain on the sidelines.
Orlando City Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Orlando City Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Gallese; Freeman, Schlegel, Jansson, Brekalo; Atuesta, Araujo; Pašalić, Ojeda, Angulo; Muriel
Inter Miami vs. Orlando City Score Prediction
Orlando City have had Inter Miami’s number this season and have been the better team throughout the MLS campaign. But that doesn’t matter too much when it comes to a knockout stage, and Inter Miami’s stars know what it takes to win.
If it were a two-legged series, Orlando would hold the advantage, as Miami showed their struggles in that model in the Champions Cup. But for a one game, winner-take-all showdown? That’s going to go Miami’s way.
The win wouldn’t let Miami host a final, though, as they would travel to face either Seattle Sounders or the LA Galaxy.
Score Prediction: Inter Miami 3–2 Orlando City