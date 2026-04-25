Germany Bringing World Cup Experience to Wake Forest

The FIFA World Cup is coming to North America, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico set to host the globe’s most prestigious and celebrated sporting event. Stars from across the world, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappé, will descend on the continent, ready to prove to everybody watching that they’re the best around.

While no games will be played in Winston-Salem, avid soccer fans will still have the opportunity to witness the action up close. The German men’s national team is set to host an open training session at Wake Forest’s W. Dennie Spry Stadium on Monday, June 8, from 5:30-7 p.m., with the city of Winston-Salem serving as the Germans’ home base for the entirety of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s a must-see event — one that is free for anybody who would like to come — for those who enjoy the game of soccer or those who are inclined to participate in some form or fashion in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the World Cup up close.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Wake Forest men’s soccer head coach Bobby Muuss and women’s soccer head coach Tony da Luz will give opening remarks.

Some key players for fans to watch on Team Germany are Florian Wirtz, an attacking midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, and Jamal Musiala, who plays for Bayern Munich. Other important pieces on the roster are Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rüdiger.

Germany’s Group Stage Schedule Set Across East Coast

[Subscription Customers Only] Jun 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; FC Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala (42) looks dejected after CA Boca Juniors forward Miguel Merentiel (16) scores their first goal during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images | Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

Germany will primarily play its group-stage games on the East Coast of North America, matching up with Curaçao in Houston on June 14, the Ivory Coast on June 20 in Toronto, and Ecuador on June 25 in New Jersey. Winston-Salem provides a central location for the team to practice and get prepared as it attempts to win its fifth World Cup.

Additionally, Germany will reside at The Graylyn Estate during its time in Winston-Salem.

“Germany selected Wake Forest as its host training site due to its thriving collegiate environment, state-of-the-art athletics facilities, and reputation as one of the most beautiful campuses in the country,” Wake Forest University stated in a press release. “Germany also chose The Graylyn Estate as the team’s base camp due to its national prominence as a premier boutique hotel and its secluded, historic 55-acre setting, which offers the privacy, focus and comfort required at the highest level of international competition. Its proximity to Wake Forest’s athletics facilities further positioned Winston-Salem as an ideal home base throughout the tournament.”