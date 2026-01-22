Women’s soccer is evolving fast. And that means, for the first time, there will be an official FIFA competition in which the continental title winners from around the globe face off for the bragging rights of being the best club in the world.

In the build-up to the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup (WCWC) , which will take place in 2028, there will be a FIFA Women’s Champions Cup (WCC) held every year until at least ’29, starting in ’26.

Of course, there will not be a WCC in 2028 when the WCWC is taking place. FIFA has also confirmed that these intercontinental club tournaments will take place every January until 2029, after which they will review the scheduling window.

So, here's everything you need to know about the first FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

Which teams are in the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup?

Arsenal: 2024-25 UEFA Women’s Champions League winner

AS AFAR: 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League winner

Corinthians: 2025 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Femenina winner

NJ/NY Gotham FC: 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup winner

NOTE: Wuhan Jiangda (winners of the 2024-25 AFC Women’s Champions League) and Auckland United (winners of the 2024-25 OFC Women’s Champions League) were already eliminated before the semifinal stage.

What they’re playing for! 🤩



The #FIFAWCC Official Trophy has been unveiled ahead of the final phase kicking off in London next week. 🙌 — FIFA Club Football (@FIFACF) January 19, 2026

When is the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup?

Semifinals: Jan. 28, at the Gtech Community Stadium in London



7:30 a.m. ET Corinthians vs. Gotham FC

1:00 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. AS FAR

Final and third-place match: Feb. 1, at the Emirates Stadium in London



9:45 a.m. ET Defeated Semifinalist 1 vs. Defeated Semifinalist 2

1:00 p.m. ET Winning Semifinalist 1 vs. Winning Semifinalist 2

How to watch the FIFA Women's Champions Cup

Region Broadcaster United States CBS / Paramount+ UK & Ireland Sky Sports Brazil CazéTV Morocco SNRT Everywhere else DAZN

How does the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup work?

There are six confederations across FIFA: Africa (CAF), Asia (AFC), Europe (UEFA), North America, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf), South America (CONMEBOL) and Oceania (OFC).

Each one of these confederations holds a continental club tournament. The six most recent title winners of these continental club tournaments have earned a spot in the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

Europe, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and South America all qualified for the semifinals. Meanwhile, Africa, Asia and Oceania had to play a qualifying round to see who would advance to the final spot at the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

Now, four clubs remain and will face off in a single-elimination semifinal. Then there will be a third-place playoff, followed by the final a few days later. The winner of the final will be crowned the first-ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup champion.

If matches end in a tie after 90 minutes, they will go to extra time for 30 minutes. If the two teams are still tied, the result will be decided on a penalty shootout.

Winning the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup does not earn you a place at the 2028 FIFA Women’s Club World Cup. Qualification for that tournament will still be based on performance in the respective confederation tournaments.

The FIFA Women's Champions Cup, the world's best on one stage! 💫#FIFAWCC — FIFA Club Football (@FIFACF) January 21, 2026

