How to Watch the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup
Women’s soccer is evolving fast. And that means, for the first time, there will be an official FIFA competition in which the continental title winners from around the globe face off for the bragging rights of being the best club in the world.
In the build-up to the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup (WCWC) , which will take place in 2028, there will be a FIFA Women’s Champions Cup (WCC) held every year until at least ’29, starting in ’26.
Of course, there will not be a WCC in 2028 when the WCWC is taking place. FIFA has also confirmed that these intercontinental club tournaments will take place every January until 2029, after which they will review the scheduling window.
So, here's everything you need to know about the first FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.
Which teams are in the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup?
Arsenal: 2024-25 UEFA Women’s Champions League winner
AS AFAR: 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League winner
Corinthians: 2025 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Femenina winner
NJ/NY Gotham FC: 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup winner
NOTE: Wuhan Jiangda (winners of the 2024-25 AFC Women’s Champions League) and Auckland United (winners of the 2024-25 OFC Women’s Champions League) were already eliminated before the semifinal stage.
When is the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup?
7:30 a.m. ET Corinthians vs. Gotham FC
1:00 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. AS FAR
9:45 a.m. ET Defeated Semifinalist 1 vs. Defeated Semifinalist 2
1:00 p.m. ET Winning Semifinalist 1 vs. Winning Semifinalist 2
How to watch the FIFA Women's Champions Cup
Region
Broadcaster
United States
CBS / Paramount+
UK & Ireland
Sky Sports
Brazil
CazéTV
Morocco
SNRT
Everywhere else
DAZN
How does the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup work?
There are six confederations across FIFA: Africa (CAF), Asia (AFC), Europe (UEFA), North America, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf), South America (CONMEBOL) and Oceania (OFC).
Each one of these confederations holds a continental club tournament. The six most recent title winners of these continental club tournaments have earned a spot in the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.
Europe, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and South America all qualified for the semifinals. Meanwhile, Africa, Asia and Oceania had to play a qualifying round to see who would advance to the final spot at the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.
Now, four clubs remain and will face off in a single-elimination semifinal. Then there will be a third-place playoff, followed by the final a few days later. The winner of the final will be crowned the first-ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup champion.
If matches end in a tie after 90 minutes, they will go to extra time for 30 minutes. If the two teams are still tied, the result will be decided on a penalty shootout.
Winning the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup does not earn you a place at the 2028 FIFA Women’s Club World Cup. Qualification for that tournament will still be based on performance in the respective confederation tournaments.
More Soccer on Sports Illustrated
Theo Lloyd-Hughes is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer based in the Southern United States. Originally from England, he can often be found in a press box across the NWSL or at international matches featuring the USWNT and other Concacaf nations.Follow theolloydhughes