Canada’s 2026 World Cup Schedule: Full List of Matches, Locations
The Canadian men’s national team will play FIFA World Cup matches on home soil for the first time in 2026, when the nation hosts the tournament alongside the United States and Mexico.
Headlined by European stars Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich and Juventus’ Jonathan David, Canada will hope to secure its first results at the men’s World Cup as well, having lost all six previous games in their two previous tournaments of Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022.
Outside of hosting for the first time, the 2026 World Cup also marks Canada’s first appearance in back-to-back tournaments, and manager Jesse Marsch will hope to lead the team to an extended run, even as they take on some challenging opponents.
Here’s everything you need to know about Canada’s path through the group stage and potential knockout rounds.
Canada's 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Schedule
Date
Match
Venue
June 12, 2026
Canada vs. UEFA Playoff A Winner
BMO Field, Toronto
June 18, 2026
Canada vs. Qatar
BC Place, Vancouver
June 24, 2026
Switzerland vs. Canada
BC Place, Vancouver
UEFA Playoff A Teams: Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina
How Canada Qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Canada did not have to participate in Concacaf World Cup qualifiers to punch a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Instead, they secured automatic qualification as co-hosts alongside the United States and Mexico, and therefore were placed in Pot 1, avoiding the world's top-ranked teams in the group stage.
Where Could Canada Play Knockout Games?
Canada could play on home soil up to the round of 16, should everything go to plan. BC Place will host a round of 32 and round of 16 match, while BMO Field will be the stage for a non-Canadian round of 32 clash.
If Canada win Group B
- Round of 32: BC Place, Vancouver
- Round of 16: BC Place, Vancouver
- Quarterfinal: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- Semifinal: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- Final: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
If Canada finish second in Group B
- Round of 32: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- Round of 16: NRG Stadium, Houston
- Quarterfinal: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- Semifinal: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- Final: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
If Canada qualifies as a third-place team
- Round of 32: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough or Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
- Round of 16: TBD
- Quarterfinal: TBD
- Semifinal: AT&T Stadium, Arlington or Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- Final: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford