Lady Deacs Race to Finish Cross Country Season with a Texas-sized Win

Wake Forest Women's Cross Country won its third meet of the season on Friday.

Barry Lewis

Wake Forest Cross Country
Wake Forest Cross Country / Wake Forest Athletics

The Wake Forest women's cross country team's regular season ended on Friday. The team won their third meet of the season at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, Texas.

Wake Forest Women Win Arturo Barrios Invitational

The women’s team was once again led by junior Angelina Perez, who finished in second place with a personal-best time of 19:05.4. This marks the Ringwood, N.J., native’s third top five finish of the season, having previously claimed her first individual win at the Queen City Invite, as well as a fourth place result at the Gans Creek Classic.

Four other Demon Deacons placed inside the top-25, including a tenth-place finish from junior Brooke Wilson, who clocked a 19:54.8. Senior Elizabeth Whaley recorded a time of 20:13.2 to place 20th, while graduate student Maisie Wilmer finished one place behind her in 21st. Senior Mackenzie Hart rounded out the top five finishers for the Deacs, crossing the finish line in 25th at 20:22.9.

With the result, Wake Forest has now claimed three team titles on the season, having previously won both the Queen City Invite and the Spartan Classic. The Deacs have also placed inside the top-10 in all four races during the regular season, including a 10th-place finish at Gans Creek.

Women’s Top Five Spread

Place (Points)

Name

Time

2 (2)

Angelina Perez

19:05.4

10 (10)

Brooke Wilson

19:54.8

20 (20)

Elizabeth Whaley

20:13.2

21 (21)

Maise Wilmer

20:18.3

25 (25)

Mackenzie Hart

20:22.9

Women’s Team Results

  • 1st - Wake Forest - 78 points
  • 2nd - LSU - 88 points
  • 3rd - Texas A&M - 113 points
  • 4th - SMU - 185 points
  • 5th - Stephen F. Austin - 198 points

“Proud doesn’t quite cover it. The women displayed a lot of composure and toughness today. The race started off messy with four of them getting tripped right off the line, but they didn’t let that shake them. The officials called the field back, the team regrouped, and from there, it was all heart. They stayed focused on the team title, which was our goal coming into the race. It was a battle the whole way. They rallied over the last 400 meters and they secured the win. This was a gutsy team effort and a strong step for us heading into ACCs in two weeks.”

- Associate Head Coach Ashley Bastron

What's Next

Next up for the Demon Deacons is the ACC Cross Country Championships, which will be held on Oct. 31 in Louisville, Kentucky, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. The women’s team is set to compete in the 6k race at 9:30 a.m. The race will be streamed on the ACC Network.

Published
Barry Lewis
