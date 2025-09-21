Wake Forest Men’s Golf Takes Care of Business at Highlands Invitational
Much like the Lady Golf Team, the Men’s Golf Team was also busy in Illinois at the Highlands Invitational. The first two rounds were utter domination from the Deacs. This was all led by a strong charge from the sophomore, Jorge Hao. Hao set a career low 130 through 36, and found himself sitting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard. Kyle Haas also had himself some days on the links, holding down a tie for third spot going into the last day of the tournament. With just a four-shot lead over the second-place ETSU, Wake Forest needed to maintain strong play entering the final day. This attack couldn’t be accomplished by one, but by an entire unit of solid strikes.
Utter dominance. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons Men’s Golf handled the final day with cool and calm confidence. Jorge Hao went from shooting a career low to having an all-time great showing. Hao’s first collegiate win also resulted in the tied fourth-lowest 54-hole score of -17. Falling just behind Chris Kite, Cameron Young, and Bill Haas, Jorge Hao’s showing puts him in good company with the Demon Deacon legends. Being just a sophomore, the potential of Jorge Hao is endless. Tom Haberer, Kyle Haas, and Jakob Melin all also posted under-par rounds. Haberer also recorded six birdies in his closing round.
With all of these moments combined into a single three rounds of golf, no other team stood a chance. Wake hoisted the trophy with a solid eight-stroke lead over the competition. With only the second-place ETSU shooting under par, the resounding -24 from the Deacs was a sign of just how good this team can be.
Future Optimism
All the Deacs need to do now is ride this great playing into the fierce competition that is to come. The ACC is stacked with teams like Virginia, FSU, UNC, and Georgia Tech, all in the top 25. With the consecutive streaks of going under par, Wake is clearly in the running for a major move up in the ranks.
Up Next
The consistent schedule for the Deacs will pick up next month. Starting in the north at Hamptons Intercollegiate, Wake will then begin to play weekly tournaments throughout October. They will continue to South Carolina for the Bryson Invitational at Daniel Island.
Until then, ranges will be attended, putts will be rolled, and in turn, a continuation of low scorecards for the Deacs.