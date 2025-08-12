The Demon Deacon Fall Golf Schedule
The dominant programs of men’s and women’s golf at Wake Forest are about to kick off. With talents performing on the big stage, the Demon Deacons have a storied team that is looking to maintain its strength from the previous year. With the start of the season looming, here is a close look at the upcoming slate of matches for both men’s and women’s golf.
Wake Forest Golf: A 2024-2025 Season Recap
The women’s 2024-2025 season was one for the history books. Beating teams like the top-ranked Stanford in the ACC Championship and the third-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, the women’s golf team showed tenacious strength down the stretch. They capped off the season with a final ranking of seventh in the nation.
The men’s team finished fifteenth in the NCAA National Championship. After a 20-foot birdie putt found its way into the cup, the Demon Deacons found themselves in the final stroke play round of the National Championship since 2021. Posting the lowest score in postseason history for the program and placing top five in numerous events, the Demon Deacons men’s team was consistent and stout throughout the season.
Wake Forest Golf: The Fall Season
The men’s and women’s teams will start the season in two completely different areas of the country on the second weekend of September. Starting just a 30-40 minute drive from campus, the men’s team will be showcasing their talent in the Bryan National Collegiate in Greensboro, North Carolina. As for the women’s team, the Demon Deacons will be facing off in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, at Annika Intercollegiate. The men’s and women’s teams will reunite in Illinois the following weekend before the women’s team returns to North Carolina for two matches. In total, the men will suit up for five matches, and the women will play in four.
Major Matchups for both Golf Teams this Fall
In almost every location the Demon Deacon women play this coming season, good scores and wins closely follow. The most notable match will be in Lake Bluff, Illinois, at Shoreacres. Entering their sixth straight matchup at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, the Lady Demon Deacons hope to maintain the dominance they have had at this tournament.
The two biggest matchups for the men’s team will be at the Chicago Highlands and the Steelwood Country Club. At both of these tournaments, the last time they played there, the men’s team ran away with a first-place showing. Not only did they take the team title in these two matchups, but they also took the individual title. The Demon Deacons hope to channel the energy they brought in the 2018 and 2023 seasons to these tournaments to hold their stature at these locations.
Expectations are High for the Wake Forest Golf Teams
The Demon Deacons golf program has a lot to look forward to in the fall season. Demon Deacon Nation will be rooting for these storied programs as they battle through the year. The expectations for the golf teams are high, and there should be little expectation of them underperforming.