Strong Finish for the No. 10 Men's Cross Country as Regular Season Wraps
The Wake Forest men's cross country team's regular season ended on Friday. The team placed third in the Panorama Farms Invitational in Earlysville, Virginia.
No. 10 Deacs Place Third in Regular Season Finale
The Wake Forest men’s cross country team secured a third-place result on the backs of an incredible race from junior Rocky Hansen. In his first race of the season, the Hendersonville, N.C., native earned the individual title as he finished the race with a course-record time of 22:44.4, a full 26 seconds ahead of the next fastest runner.
Joining Hansen in the top-10 was fellow junior Charlie Sprott, who finished the 8k race in 23:22.4 to help secure a seventh-place result. Meanwhile, three other Deacs placed inside the top-20, including redshirt freshman Corey Campbell taking home a 13th place finish, clocking a 23:52.9. Junior Hunter Jones ended the day in 15th place with a time of 23:59.2, while senior Paul Specht rounded out the top five for Wake Forest as he placed 20th overall.
Men’s Top Five Spread
Place (Points)
Name
Time
1 (1)
Rocky Hansen
22:44.4
7 (5)
Charlie Sprott
23:22.4
13 (10)
Corey Campbell
23:52.9
15 (12)
Hunter Jones
23:59.2
20 (16)
Paul Specht
24:07.1
Men’s Team Results
- 1st - No. 4 Virginia - 36 points
- 2nd - Virginia Tech - 43 points
- 3rd - No. 10 Wake Forest - 44 points
- 4th - Charlotte - 119 points
- 5th - Ohio - 184 points
Our men ran hard today, but we ran poorly tactically. We have to run smarter if we want to repeat as ACC champions. They are a great group and I’m confident that we will see a few steps forward in two weeks.”- John Hayes Dir. Track & Field
Friday was a great day for the Wake Forest cross country teams, as the Lady Deacs won their third meet of the season when they won the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, Texas.
Wake Forest Men's Cross Country 2025 Schedule
- UNC Greensboro - Winston-Salem, NC - August 29
- Gans Creek Classic - Columbia, MO - September 26 - 9th Place
- Panorama Farms Invitational - Earlysville, VA - October 17 - 3rd Place
- ACC Cross Country Championships - Louisville, KY - October 31
- NCAA Southeast Regional - Earlysville, VA - November 14
- NCAA Cross Country Championships - Columbia, MO - November 22
What's Next
Next up for the Demon Deacons is the ACC Cross Country Championships, which will be held on Oct. 31 in Louisville, Kentucky, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. The men’s team will look to repeat as ACC Champions as their 8k race is slated for 10:30 a.mThe race will be streamed on the ACC Network.