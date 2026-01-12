What Deshawn Purdie's Transfer Means for the Deacs

In somewhat of a surprise move, Deshawn Purdie entered the transfer portal just days after Wake Forest won the Duke's Mayo Bowl in "eggcellent" fashion. It definitely wasn't an ideal season for the true sophomore, as he lost the starting job to Robby Ashford and never wowed in his time on the field. But, regardless of how his production is perceived, his leaving put Wake Forest in an odd situation.

A Quick Fix

Deshawn Purdie's transfer left Wake Forest with zero experience in their quarterback room. However, just a day after the Purdie news, the Demon Deacons landed former South Alabama and North Carolina signal caller, Gio Lopez.

It was not all sunshine and rainbows for the Tar Heels this past season; actually, it was a remarkably forgettable one. It could be seen as a case of Murphy's Law: what can go wrong will. Through inconsistent play from Lopez, wideout drops, and a subpar offensive line, plus the general turmoil North Carolina endured, you are destined to get bad results.

Goodbye Stranger

To many, Deshawn Purdie may seem like a stranger. Now, he's gone.

Purdie spent his freshman season with the Charlotte 49ers. In his nine starts in the Queen City, he completed an even 50% of his passes for 1,802 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Before landing in Winston-Salem, the Baltimore native actually committed to Florida to compete with DJ Lagway. Despite singing the papers, Purdie backed out a month later and committed to Wake Forest.

As a Demon Deacon, Deshawn Purdie made two starts and a handful of other appearances. In that time, he again completed an even 50% of his passes, but this time for 618 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Purdie's first start as a Demon Deacon was against the then-winless Oregon State Beavers. He completed 51.9% of his passes for 270 yards and 4 touchdowns in Wake Forest's 39–14 thrashing in Corvallis. His second start was against SMU—a surprise one—where he completed 53.8% passes for zero touchdowns and 2 interceptions (plus a lost fumble).

The Final Verdict

While nothing is as clear as we'd like it, perhaps Deshawn Purdie's transfer sparked GM Rob Schlaeger and Jake Dickert to make a quicker decision regarding the helm of the team. Or, it could all just be a coincidence.

It also remains to be seen if Wake Forest will look for anyone else in the portal. After adding Gio Lopez, the Deacs return Steele Pizzella and welcome signees Gannon Jones and Grant Lawless to campus.

