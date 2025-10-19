Wake Forest Men's and Women's Golf Teams Continue Hot Starts to the Season
It's a good time to be a golf fan in Winston-Salem as both the men's and women's golf teams hold spots in the national rankings and are in their October tournament swing.
The number 21-ranked men's golf team just capped off play at the Bryson Invitational. The Deacs had a strong showing, placing second overall in the 15-team field. The Deacs closed out with an 11-under final round as a team to finish with a total team score of 841 or 23-under par for the three-round tournament.
The Deacs led the entire 15-team field in birdies, making 60 as a team over the three rounds played. As for individual recognition, senior Jakob Melin picked up his second top-five finish of the season. He ended the tournament in fifth place after shooting a nine-under par total score. In his final round, Melin had six birdies.
Wake juniors Kyle Haas and Tom Haberer both shot total scores of five-under par to tie for 12th place overall. Junior Nicholas Prieto earned a top-20 finish as well for the Deacs.
As for the team standings, Wake finished tied in their second-place position with the Duke Blue Devils and were only bested by the number-three-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores, who shot an impressive 30-under par for the tournament.
Up next, the Deacs will compete in the Steelwood Collegiate in Mobile, Alabama, to cap off their fall season. This tournament will begin on Saturday, October 25th. Hope the boys can end the fall season strong!
Lady Deacs
The Wake Forest women's golf team has been dominant every stretch of the way this fall season. The Lady Deacs are ranked number-one overall in the country and had back-to-back tournaments, taking home the individual and team titles in September.
Individually, four Lady Deacs are ranked top 50 nationally, with three being featured inside the top 25. Sophomore Chloe Kovelesky won ACC Women's Golfer of the Month for September. She claimed victory at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate event during the month. This propelled the Lady Deacs to their first team win of the year.
Then, Chloe continued her strong play, finishing runner-up at the Stephen's Cup the following weekend. She was only outdone by her fellow teammate, junior Macy Pate, who shot eight-under par at the Stephen's Cup to claim her first collegiate victory. Senior Anne-Sterre den Dunnen won the clinching point for the Deacs in extra holes during matchplay of the competition to make it 2-0 for the Lady Deacs this season.
Will this Deacon Dominarion continue? Well, Wake will be competing in the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill this weekend. The field is stacked with other top 25 teams, including the seventeenth-ranked Duke Blue Devils and seventh-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. Let's see if the winning ways can continue for the Lady Deacs into October.