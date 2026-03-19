Wake Forest Men's Tennis Player Receives Weekly ACC Honor
The Wake Forest men's tennis team (20-2, 6-0 ACC) aced last weekend with a clean 3-0 sweep. The team has been on a roll since the ITA National Team Indoor Championships last month. They are on a 14-match winning streak, including a 6-0 start in ACC play.
The team is ranked No. 4 in the nation. They sit in a 3-way tie at the top of the ACC standings, along with No. 21 NC State and No. 1 Virginia. And after defeating No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 42 Louisville and Davidson over the weekend, they earned yet another weekly ACC honor.
Mosejczuk Named ACC Freshman of the Week
Dominick Mosejczuk had a dominant performance on the home courts last weekend. The performance earned him the ACC Freshman of the Week honor.
In doubles action, the freshman went a perfect 3-0 on the weekend. He opened play Friday against Notre Dame with a commanding 6-1 win on court three alongside Aryan Shah to help secure the doubles point.
On Sunday, Mosejczuk continued his strong doubles play, teaming with Shah for a 6-3 victory on court three against Louisville before pairing with DK Suresh Ekambaram for a 6-1 win over Davidson to help clinch the opening point once again.
In singles, Mosejczuk also posted a perfect 2-0 record in completed matches. The freshman delivered a dominant performance against Louisville on court five, earning a straight-set 6-4, 6-4 victory to help seal the team win.
He followed that up with another impressive outing against Notre Dame, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win on court six to secure the match for the Demon Deacons.
Against Davidson, Mosejczuk was in control on court three, leading 6-3, 2-1 before the match went unfinished as Wake Forest clinched the 4-0 victory.
This was his first career honor. Wake Forest now has five ACC honors already this season, tied for the most in the conference, including the most Freshman of the Week awards with four.
Wake Forest Weekly ACC Awards
- Jan. 13 – Luca Pow & Mees Rottgering (Doubles Team of the Week)
- Jan. 27 – Mees Rottgering (Freshman of the Week)
- Feb. 24 – Mees Rottgering (Freshman of the Week)
- March 10 - Mees Rottgering (Freshman of the Week)
- March 17 - Dominick Mosejczuk (Freshman of the Week)
ITA National Rankings
Rankings as of March 17
The Deacs continue to be ranked among the top teams in the nation and look to contend for a defense of last year's national championship. In yesterday's rankings, they remained at No. 4 in the nation.
Conference foe Virginia (14-2) is the No. 1 team in the nation. TCU (12-4), a team Wake defeated last month in Waco after both lost their quarterfinal matches, is now No. 2. Texas (14-6), a team Wake defeated in January in Austin, comes in at No. 3. Rounding out the Top 5 is Ohio State (14-3), one of only two teams to get the better of the Deacs this season. No. 23 Stanford is the only other ACC team in the top 25.
Here is the ITA Top 10 for this week:
- Virginia (14-2)
- TCU (12-4)
- Texas (14-6)
- Wake Forest (20-2)
- Ohio State (14-3)
- Mississippi State (15-2)
- LSU (19-3)
- Baylor (12-6)
- Texas A&M (12-6)
- Illinois (14-3)
ACC Standings
Wake Forest, along with NC State and Virginia, sits atop the ACC standings. Here are the current standings:
Team
ACC Record
Overall Record
Streak
NC State
6-0
14-1
W10
Wake Forest
6-0
20-2
W13
Virginia
6-0
14-2
W6
Notre Dame
4-2
14-4
L2
SMU
4-2
14-7
W1
Stanford
3-2
10-5
W1
Louisville
3-3
14-7
L2
California
3-3
11-8
L1
Duke
3-3
8-8
W1
North Carolina
2-4
9-7
L3
Clemson
2-4
6-10
L1
Virginia Tech
1-3
4-8
L2
Georgia Tech
1-5
9-7
L1
Florida State
1-5
9-9
W1
Miami
1-5
8-8
W1
Boston College
0-5
4-7
L5
What's Next for Wake Forest Men's Tennis
This weekend, the Deacs once again have three matches, all played on the home courts in Winston-Salem. In ACC play, they will meet Virginia Tech on Friday, March 20, at 4 pm and then No. 1Virginia on Sunday, March 22, at 1 pm. Then, they will also play a non-conference match against Longwood on Sunday at 5 pm.
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Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.