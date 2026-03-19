Wake Forest Men's Tennis Player Receives Weekly ACC Honor

The Wake Forest men's tennis team (20-2, 6-0 ACC) aced last weekend with a clean 3-0 sweep. The team has been on a roll since the ITA National Team Indoor Championships last month. They are on a 14-match winning streak, including a 6-0 start in ACC play.

The team is ranked No. 4 in the nation. They sit in a 3-way tie at the top of the ACC standings, along with No. 21 NC State and No. 1 Virginia. And after defeating No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 42 Louisville and Davidson over the weekend, they earned yet another weekly ACC honor.

Mosejczuk Named ACC Freshman of the Week

Dominick Mosejczuk had a dominant performance on the home courts last weekend. The performance earned him the ACC Freshman of the Week honor.

In doubles action, the freshman went a perfect 3-0 on the weekend. He opened play Friday against Notre Dame with a commanding 6-1 win on court three alongside Aryan Shah to help secure the doubles point.

On Sunday, Mosejczuk continued his strong doubles play, teaming with Shah for a 6-3 victory on court three against Louisville before pairing with DK Suresh Ekambaram for a 6-1 win over Davidson to help clinch the opening point once again.

In singles, Mosejczuk also posted a perfect 2-0 record in completed matches. The freshman delivered a dominant performance against Louisville on court five, earning a straight-set 6-4, 6-4 victory to help seal the team win.

He followed that up with another impressive outing against Notre Dame, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win on court six to secure the match for the Demon Deacons.

Against Davidson, Mosejczuk was in control on court three, leading 6-3, 2-1 before the match went unfinished as Wake Forest clinched the 4-0 victory.

This was his first career honor. Wake Forest now has five ACC honors already this season, tied for the most in the conference, including the most Freshman of the Week awards with four.

Wake Forest Weekly ACC Awards

Jan. 13 – Luca Pow & Mees Rottgering (Doubles Team of the Week)

Jan. 27 – Mees Rottgering (Freshman of the Week)

Feb. 24 – Mees Rottgering (Freshman of the Week)

March 10 - Mees Rottgering (Freshman of the Week)

March 17 - Dominick Mosejczuk (Freshman of the Week)

ITA National Rankings

Wake Forest Men's Tennis player DK Suresh celebrates after the Deacs win on Sunday, March 15 | Wake Forest Athletics

Rankings as of March 17

The Deacs continue to be ranked among the top teams in the nation and look to contend for a defense of last year's national championship. In yesterday's rankings, they remained at No. 4 in the nation.

Conference foe Virginia (14-2) is the No. 1 team in the nation. TCU (12-4), a team Wake defeated last month in Waco after both lost their quarterfinal matches, is now No. 2. Texas (14-6), a team Wake defeated in January in Austin, comes in at No. 3. Rounding out the Top 5 is Ohio State (14-3), one of only two teams to get the better of the Deacs this season. No. 23 Stanford is the only other ACC team in the top 25.

Here is the ITA Top 10 for this week:

Virginia (14-2) TCU (12-4) Texas (14-6) Wake Forest (20-2) Ohio State (14-3) Mississippi State (15-2) LSU (19-3) Baylor (12-6) Texas A&M (12-6) Illinois (14-3)

ACC Standings

Wake Forest, along with NC State and Virginia, sits atop the ACC standings. Here are the current standings:

Team ACC Record Overall Record Streak NC State 6-0 14-1 W10 Wake Forest 6-0 20-2 W13 Virginia 6-0 14-2 W6 Notre Dame 4-2 14-4 L2 SMU 4-2 14-7 W1 Stanford 3-2 10-5 W1 Louisville 3-3 14-7 L2 California 3-3 11-8 L1 Duke 3-3 8-8 W1 North Carolina 2-4 9-7 L3 Clemson 2-4 6-10 L1 Virginia Tech 1-3 4-8 L2 Georgia Tech 1-5 9-7 L1 Florida State 1-5 9-9 W1 Miami 1-5 8-8 W1 Boston College 0-5 4-7 L5

What's Next for Wake Forest Men's Tennis

This weekend, the Deacs once again have three matches, all played on the home courts in Winston-Salem. In ACC play, they will meet Virginia Tech on Friday, March 20, at 4 pm and then No. 1Virginia on Sunday, March 22, at 1 pm. Then, they will also play a non-conference match against Longwood on Sunday at 5 pm.