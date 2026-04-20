Wake Forest Wins ACC Tennis Tournament Over Virginia in a Battle

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are ACC Champions....again. Over the weekend, the Deacs won the ACC Tournament title over the Virginia Cavaliers in a tight battle in Cary, North Carolina, to clinch both the regular season and conference tournament titles.

This win gives Wake its fourth ACC tournament title in program history, all of which have come under the leadership of head coach Tony Bresky. This also makes them 30-3 overall on the season, their third consecutive season reaching the 30-win threshold.

This is the third time in program history that the Deacs have completed the ACC double, winning both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the same season. This is also the 13th trophy secured for the program in head coach Tony Bresky's tenure.

Championship Match Highlights

"Winning an ACC title is incredibly hard and we're super proud of that accomplishment and to represent the conference as the champions!"



- Head coach Tony Breskyhttps://t.co/FDPIQcBRhv — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) April 19, 2026

As has been true in every ACC match this season, the Deacs captured the doubles point behind spectacular play. The second-ranked duo of Andrew Delgado and DK Suresh Ekambaram won easily at 6-2. Then the pair on court two of Mees Rottgering and Kacper Szymkowiak, who is undefeated on the year, won at 6-4 to clinch the point.

Wake Forest carried that doubles momentum into singles, where the Deacs got early breaks on courts two, three, four, and five. Luca Pow took the first set quickly, 6-1, on court three. Pow was the first singles match to finish, winning 6-1, 6-0 to put Wake up 2-0. Virginia would quickly respond with a little run of their own. The Cavaliers took courts one and six to even the match at 2-2.

This meant the championship would come down to a best two out of three between courts two, four, and five. Despite some heartbreaks earlier in the year, the Deacs rose to the challenge in a big way in this one. Freshman Mees Rottgering defeated the #15 player on court two, 6-4, 7-6(4), to put the Deacs within a point of the title.

Freshman Aryan Shah was the one to clinch it for the Deacs this time. After some ups and downs during the season, Shah shined during the ACC Tournament and capped it off by winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on court five to secure the championship.

Rottgering won the ACC Tournament MVP award with his spectacular play. He has become an unstoppable force in college tennis, claiming ACC Freshman of the Week honors four times and dropping just one match since February 15. Safe to say he has become a dominant weapon on court two for this squad.

TOO GOOD, MEES 🇳🇱🇳🇱 https://t.co/H78sL41Fc4 — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) April 19, 2026

What's Next?

Now the Deacs turn all their attention to the NCAA Tournament. They have a week off, with the selection show taking place on April 27 at 5 pm. NCAA.com will stream the selection show, and matches will begin the following weekend.