Wake Forest Men's Soccer Alumni Take International Stage as World Cup Starts

Wake Forest Men's Soccer has a long and illustrious history. Between a national championship, multiple ACC championships, and countless All-Americans, they've already been on the collegiate national stage for decades. Now, the Demon Deacons can add another proud accolade to that list: having two alumni at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Demon Deacons Mark McKenzie (United States) and Alistair Johnston (Canada) will both be playing on the sport's biggest stage this summer, with all eyes on the two as they play not only for their respective nations, but nations that are hosting the tournament as well.

The Demon Deacons are among only a few collegiate soccer programs that have earned this honor, alongside the likes of Virginia, Syracuse, and St. John's, showcasing the programs' talent at producing professionals.

Mark McKenzie, United States

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; USA’s Mark McKenzie (22) and Belgium’s Lois Openda (9) fight for the ball at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Selected by the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) for his first World Cup appearance is defender Mark McKenzie, who was born in the Bronx, New York, and raised in Bear, Delaware, before becoming a Demon Deacon.

After joining the Philadelphia Union Academy in his youth career, McKenzie came to Wake Forest, where he appeared in 16 matches and made five starts across the 2017 season. Despite losing in the national quarterfinal, McKenzie and the Demon Deacons won an ACC Championship that season, after going undefeated in conference play.

"We could not be more proud of Mark for earning a place with the United States Men’s National Team for the FIFA World Cup,” Wake Forest Men's Soccer Head Coach Bobby Muuss said via statement. “To see a Wake Forest player achieve a childhood dream and represent our country on the world’s biggest stage is incredibly special for our entire soccer family."

After his season at Wake Forest, McKenzie returned to the Philadelphia Union, which eventually led him on a journey to his current club, Toulouse FC, of Ligue 1 in France. After earning his first national team appearance in a 2020 friendly against Costa Rica, McKenzie has been capped every year since then, showing remarkable consistency while donning the Red, White, and Blue.

"Mark has earned this moment through years of hard work, humility, perseverance, and belief," added Muuss. "He has continued to grow into not only a top-level professional and international player, but also an outstanding representative of Wake Forest University both on and off the field. He's inspired so many young players through his journey, and we know he will represent Wake Forest and the United States with tremendous pride.”

McKenzie and the USMNT hope to take charge in their group after being selected along with the likes of Turkey, Paraguay, and Australia in Group D.

Alistair Johnston, Canada

Jun 25, 2024; Kansas City, KS, USA; Canada defender Alistair Johnston (2) controls the ball during the first half of a Copa America match against Peru at Children's Mercy Park. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Like McKenzie, another former Wake Forest defender will also be playing for a host nation in this World Cup: Alistair Johnston, a right back who will be capping matches for his home country of Canada.

Johnston, born in Vancouver and raised in Ontario and Quebec, will represent the 'Canucks' in his second World Cup appearance, having also seen action in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Since 2021, he has featured in 44 matches for 'Les Rouges' (The Reds), serving as one of the most reliable options at right back for Canada Men's National Team Head Coach Jesse Marsch.

After transferring in from St. John's, Johnston tallied three goals and five assists in his first season donning the Old Gold and Black. Johnston was sixth in points in that 2018 campaign, which fell to Akron in the third round of the NCAA Tournament that season.

During his senior year, Johnston finally earned honors for his fantastic play, becoming a 2019 All-ACC Third Team selection as the Demon Deacons returned to the College Cup. Despite falling in the national semifinals, Johnston also earned First Team All-South Region, en route to being selected 11th by Nashville SC in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

“Ali is one of the hardest-working, most humble, and honest footballers I have ever had the privilege to coach," said Muuss. "To see Ali earn the opportunity to represent Canada in his second World Cup is incredibly special for all of us associated with Wake Forest Soccer. He is the ultimate representative of our program and everything we hope our players embody both on and off the field."

After stops at MLS clubs Nashville S.C. and CF Montréal, Johnston made his first trip to play European football by transferring to Scottish Premiership club Celtic FC in December 2022. Since then, Johnston has made over 100 appearances for the Glasgow side, helping them win four consecutive Scottish Premiership titles.

Johnston certainly hopes to continue that professional success with the Canadian Men's National Team, which was drawn into Group B alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, and Switzerland.

Whether it be McKenzie, Johnston, or other Demon Deacon alumni who have shined on their sport's biggest stage this year, Wake Forest fans have their own to root for in the professional ranks.