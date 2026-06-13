How to Watch Haiti vs. Scotland on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Scotland makes its comeback to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence on Saturday when facing fellow returnee Haiti, which is appearing at the tournament for the first time since 1974.

The Europeans are clear favorites and should secure a relatively comfortable win that immediately propels them toward qualification for the last 32, but they can ill-afford to underestimate Haiti despite its position as third-lowest ranked nation in the competition.

Scotland warmed up with four-goal wins over Curaçao and Bolivia, while Haiti fired four of its own past New Zealand before stumbling to defeat at the hands of Peru. Many are projecting Steve Clarke’s side to be on the right side of another high-scoring affair, but his weak defense offers Haiti hope.

Here’s how to tune into the clash in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What Time Does Haiti vs. Scotland Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, Mass.

: Foxborough, Mass. Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Saturday, June 13

: Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 14)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 14) Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG)

How to Watch Haiti vs. Scotland on TV, Live Stream

FOX Sports and Telemundo provide the coverage of events at the Gillette Stadium for audiences at home in the United States, with fuboTV also offering the match.

TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave are the options for Canadian viewers, while ViX is the only choice in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom interested in an early morning kick-off can access the match via the BBC.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

What’s Next for Haiti, Scotland?

Scotland need victory with tough games ahead. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Scotland knows beating Haiti is ever so important considering the matches on the horizon. A clash with Morocco on June 19 will prove an incredibly awkward test, after which a group stage finale with Brazil arrives on June 24.

Haiti is up against the record world champions next, followed by its game with Morocco. Both will almost certainly end in defeat.

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