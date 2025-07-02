Major League Deacs Like Nicky Nukes Are Lighting Up the MLB this Season
Welcome to Major League Deacs! This is the place to be to check in on how some of your favorite Demon Deacon alumni are doing on their journey to the Big Leagues or how they are doing on the biggest stage in baseball.
In the 2024 MLB Draft, Wake Forest had three players go within the top 10 picks of the draft. Two of the three, Nick Kurtz and Chase Burns, have officially made it to the Big Leagues. Seaver King is working his way up the Nationals' farm system and is currently in Double-A playing for the Harrisburg Senators.
In recent years, the Deacs have had many baseball players climb through the ranks of professional baseball. Players like Rhett Lowder, Gavin Sheets, and Stuart Fairchild have all made a name for themselves already in professional baseball.
This series is meant to highlight the accomplishments of the Pro Deacs and to keep Deacon Nation engaged with some of the heroes of the Couch.
Nick Kurtz - Athletics
Arguably, one of the hottest rookies in baseball right now is Nicky Nukes. The 22-year-old from Lancaster, PA, made his debut for the Athletics on April 23 against the Texas Rangers. In his debut, Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a single in his first at-bat.
Kurtz hit his first home run for the A's on May 13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-1 victory for the A's. He went on a bit of a power surge after this game, where he hit five home runs in 12 games. Unfortunately, Kurtz went down with an injury in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies and was sidelined from May 24 to June 9.
Upon his return, Kurtz has been on an absolute tear for his ball club. Most notably, Nicky Nukes hit two walk-off home runs in a four-game series against the Houston Astros. Kurtz has hit for a .271 average with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in June.
This past week, Kurtz hit two home runs. He hit his first bombs in Comerica Park in Detroit and in the historic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Kurtz is currently second in the AL Rookie of the Year race positioned behind his teammate Jacob Wilson. Kurtz continues to turn heads around the league with his towering power yet flashy glove at first base.
Chase Burns - Cincinnati Reds
Another fan favorite from his time at Wake Forest, Chase Burns, got the call-up from the Cincinnati Reds' front office this past week. He made his debut on June 24 against none other than the New York Yankees.
In his debut, Burns impressed many with his ridiculous velocity and tempting break on his off-speed pitches. In five innings of work, Burns gave up three runs on six hits. He struck out eight Yankees in his 81 pitches. The entire league was put on notice after his debut.
His second start for the Reds did not go as swimmingly, as the Red Sox knocked Burns out of the game in the first inning. However, Deacs fans know that Chase Burns always finds a way to respond. So, be on the lookout for a big response from the Reds starter in his next outing.
Gavin Sheets - San Diego Padres
The four year MLB veteran made the move from the Southside all the way out to San Diego in the offseason, and he has not disappointed during his tenure as a Padre.
In 2025, Gavin Sheets has been on an absolute power surge. Sheets currently has a .264 average with 13 home runs in 81 games. For context, in 2024 for the White Sox, Sheets hit ten home runs and had a .233 batting average. The ball has been jumping off of Sheets' bat this season.
With the former Deacon's help, the Padres currently sit in second place in the very competitive NL West. They are 7.5 games back from the division-leading Dodgers. With an important stretch of baseball on the horizon, look out for Gavin Sheets and the Padres as they battle their way through the NL West.
Rhett Lowder - Cincinnati Reds
The man who helped lead the Demon Deacons to the College World Series in 2023 was drafted by none other than the Cincinnati Reds with the seventh overall selection. The Reds may be nicknamed the Cincinnati Demon Deacons at this point with two starting pitchers reigning from Wake Forest.
Sadly, fans have not seen much of Rhett Lowder in 2025 as he has been battling with injuries throughout the year. He currently sits on the 60-day injured list. Reds and Deacons fans alike hope to see Lowder back on the mound at Great American Ballpark soon.
Stuart Fairchild - Atlanta Braves
Another Demon Deacon that made a move in the offseason was Stuart Fairchild. The Braves acquired Fairchild from the Reds in late March in exchange for cash considerations. Clearly, the Reds could not handle another Deac on the roster.
So far in Atlanta, Fairchild has yet to hit his stride as he plays more of a rotational role for the Braves. He currently has a .200 average in his 26 games for the ball club.
In a recent series against the division-leading Phillies, Fairchild had a couple of opportunities to contribute in which he took advantage of. In ten at-bats, Fairchild grabbed three hits, including two doubles in the series opener. This could be just the series that Fairchild needed to turn the second half of the season around.
Minor League Updates
Many Demon Deacons are scattered throughout various farm systems across the country. So, how are some of our favorite Deacon alumni doing?
First, let's check in on the light tower power of Brock Wilken. He is currently playing Double-A baseball for the Shuckers in Biloxi, Mississippi. His reputation precedes him as he carries 18 home runs on his stat sheet. Do not be surprised to see Wilken on the move in the Brewers system soon.
Another Deacon favorite, Tommy Hawke, finds himself in High-A baseball playing for the Lake County Captains. College teammate, Josh Hartle, joined Hawke in Lake County this past year. Hartle hosts a 5-1 record on the year with a 3.36 ERA in 14 starts. Hawke, on the other hand, is batting .309 with 22 RBIs.
In Hartford, Connecticut, former Deacon fireballer Sean Sullivan has been dealing for the Yard Goats. Sully has posted a 5-3 record with a 2.68 ERA in 10 outings. The left-handed ace hopes to climb his way up to Albuquerque to join the Isotopes, the Rockies' Triple-A team, by the end of the year.
Finally, Seaver King has recently been called up to the Nationals' Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. This move comes after King tore it up with the Wilmington Blue Rocks earlier this season. King's speed and versatility make him a valuable asset for the Nationals organization. The 22-year-old has 26 RBIs on the year across the two ball clubs. If King can get hot to end the year, he could be receiving yet another call-up to the Nationals Triple-A affiliate in Rochester.
