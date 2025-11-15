Wake Forest Releases Chaotic Injury Report Ahead of Matchup vs UNC
On Wednesday night, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons released their initial injury report ahead of their ACC matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Coming off of their biggest win of the season, Jake Dickert's team could look a little different this weekend against the Bill Belichick-led Tarheels.
The biggest names that stand out for Wake Forest on the initial injury report include wide receiver Chris Barnes and offensive lineman Clinton Richard. Even worse for the Deacons' offense, wide receiver Micah Mays has already been ruled out ahead of the matchup in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest continues to find ways to win despite having a large number of their players listed as OUT. While the Deacons might lose a receiver for Saturday's game, they also may get one of their tight ends, Harry Lodge, back in the rotation on offense.
Why the Run Will be Massive Against the Tarheels
In the Demon Deacons' last three games, the impact of the Wake Forest rushing attack has struggled to reach 100 rushing yards. Running back Demond Claiborne totaled 75 rushing yards against the Cavaliers this past weekend, but had to do so on 25 rushing attempts.
With an injured wide receiver room and recent inconsistent quarterback play, Wake Forest may have to rely heavily on Claiborne and the run game to find a win on Saturday. With Lodge trending in the right direction, offensive coordinator Rob Ezell may just be able to rely on the rushing attack comfortably against a questionable North Carolina defense. For the first time this season, all of Wake Forest's tight ends could be healthy and available.
After Week 11, the Demon Deacons have averaged 4.0 yards per carry, ranking as the No. 83 rushing offense in the country. That mark was likely much higher before Wake Forest's recent three-game stretch, where they averaged 3.4, 2.1, and 2.4 yards per carry against Virginia, Florida State, and SMU, respectively.
The Deacons could get even more help with Richard potentially returning to the starting lineup. The redshirt freshman went down with an injury against Kennesaw State at the beginning of the season but is listed as questionable for this Saturday's game.
If there was ever a time for Claiborne and the offense to take over a game early, it likely would be this weekend against the Tarheels. With two more availability reports to come, the Deacons' faithful will have a better idea of who will be on the field in the near future.