Wake Forest Releases Midweek Availability Report

Ahead of their matchup against Georgia Tech, the Demon Deacons will be without multiple key depth pieces.

Carson Wersal

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) throws a pass in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
On Thursday afternoon, both the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) and the No. 16 ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) released their availability reports for this weekend's conference matchup. Based on each team's list of players that have been ruled out, it's safe to say that Wake Forest may be at a disadvantage in terms of depth at each position.

For Wake Forest, the team's second conference game in the 2025 season provides an opportunity to establish themselves as a team that shouldn't be underestimated in the ACC. With the bye week behind them, Jake Dickert and his squad will look to rebound from the NC State loss by upsetting a top 20 team in the country this Saturday.

On the other sideline, the Yellow Jackets will look to continue their early success by beginning the season 5-0 for the first time since 2014. With how Haynes King and the Georgia Tech offense have begun the season, an already thin Wake Forest secondary could be taken advantage of by a variety of Yellow Jacket receivers.

Who's In and Who's Out this Weekend?

Jake Dicker
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, it was announced that Rushaun Tongue, Wake Forest's starting free safety, would be out for the season with a shoulder injury that he suffered against Western Carolina. While losing Tongue in the secondary does hurt, Dickert remains optimistic that Virginia Tech transfer, Braylon Johnson, can get the job done for the Deacons.

Another notable name that appears as OUT on the injury report is right offensive tackle Uber Ajongo. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the redshirt sophomore would be out for the season following a surgery on his knee.

While Ajongo hasn't gotten a start so far this season, the right tackle missing the season means that the Demon Deacons can't afford to lose another offensive lineman due to injury. Through the first few games of the season, Fa'alili Fa'amoe remains the starting right tackle for the Wake Forest offense.

In the questionable section of the availability report, both names for the Demon Deacons stand out as vital depth pieces on defense. Defensive back Ashaad Williams and linebacker Frank Cusano have both made appearances this year with Cusano playing a major role in the team's core linebackers.

Cusano, a redshirt freshman from Granite Bay, California, has made his presence felt on the defense this season with 12 total tackles, a pass deflection, and half of a sack. If Cusano is unable to go on Saturday, the Deacons may have to rely on Aiden Hall more than normal.

For the Yellow Jackets, the tight end spot could feature a variety of different looks with Seither sidelined. While the starting tight end hasn't been a major factor in the passing game, he's been effective in run blocking so far this season. His absence could force the Yellow Jackets to utilize the passing game a little more often than in weeks past.

Wake Forest Unofficial Projected Depth Chart

Offense

QB
#2 Robby Ashford
#5 Deshawn Purdie
#6 Steele Pizzella

RB
#1 Demond Claiborne
#3 Jamario Clements
#23 Ty Clark III

WR-X
#7 Micah Mays Jr.
#11 Reginald Vick Jr.
#89 Jack Foley

WR-Z
#4 Sterling Berkhalter
#11 Karate Brenson
#13 Jeremiah Melvin

WR-SL
#10 Chris Barnes
#14 Karate Brenson
#9 Sawyer Racanelli

TE
#84 Eni Falayi
#25 Harry Lodge
#12 Kamrean Johnson

LT
#71 Melvin Siani
#67 Elliot Demaine

LG
#73 George Steih
#50 Ja'Marion Kennedy

C
#70 Devin Kylany
#51 Devin McRae

RG
#77 George Sell
#78 Jack Hines

RT
#79 Fa'alili Fa'amoe
#52 Uber Ajongo

Defense

LDE
#11 Langston Hardy
#7 Nuer Gatkuoth
#90 Camden Hardy
#46 Kerrington Lee

DT
#52 Dallas Afalava
#99 Mateen Ibirogba

NG
#94 Zach Lohavichan
#8 Jayden Loving

RDE
#10 Gabe Kirshke
#18 BJ Williams
#42 Tyler Walton

WLB
#24 Dylan Hazen
#9 Quincy Bryant
#44 Alec Marenco

MLB
#21 Aiden Hall
#43 Frank Cusano

STAR
#5 Davaughn Patterson
#17 Zamari Stevenson

CB
#3 Karon Punty
#13 Ashaad Williams (QUESTIONABLE)

CB
#14 Lardarius Webb Jr.
#27 Travon West

FS
#23 Braylon Johnson
#22 Myles Turpin

SS
#45 Nick Andersen
#22 Myles Turpin

Special Teams

PK
#90 Connor Calvert
#99 Matthew Dennis

KO
#97 Caleb Carlson
#90 Connor Calvert

P
#91 Cal Joseph
#99 Matthew Dennis

LS
#32 Will Cobb
#49 Eli Gilmour

PR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes

KR
#10 Chris Barnes
#8 Carlos Hernandez

