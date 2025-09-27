Wake Forest Releases Midweek Availability Report
On Thursday afternoon, both the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) and the No. 16 ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) released their availability reports for this weekend's conference matchup. Based on each team's list of players that have been ruled out, it's safe to say that Wake Forest may be at a disadvantage in terms of depth at each position.
For Wake Forest, the team's second conference game in the 2025 season provides an opportunity to establish themselves as a team that shouldn't be underestimated in the ACC. With the bye week behind them, Jake Dickert and his squad will look to rebound from the NC State loss by upsetting a top 20 team in the country this Saturday.
On the other sideline, the Yellow Jackets will look to continue their early success by beginning the season 5-0 for the first time since 2014. With how Haynes King and the Georgia Tech offense have begun the season, an already thin Wake Forest secondary could be taken advantage of by a variety of Yellow Jacket receivers.
Who's In and Who's Out this Weekend?
Earlier this week, it was announced that Rushaun Tongue, Wake Forest's starting free safety, would be out for the season with a shoulder injury that he suffered against Western Carolina. While losing Tongue in the secondary does hurt, Dickert remains optimistic that Virginia Tech transfer, Braylon Johnson, can get the job done for the Deacons.
Another notable name that appears as OUT on the injury report is right offensive tackle Uber Ajongo. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the redshirt sophomore would be out for the season following a surgery on his knee.
While Ajongo hasn't gotten a start so far this season, the right tackle missing the season means that the Demon Deacons can't afford to lose another offensive lineman due to injury. Through the first few games of the season, Fa'alili Fa'amoe remains the starting right tackle for the Wake Forest offense.
In the questionable section of the availability report, both names for the Demon Deacons stand out as vital depth pieces on defense. Defensive back Ashaad Williams and linebacker Frank Cusano have both made appearances this year with Cusano playing a major role in the team's core linebackers.
Cusano, a redshirt freshman from Granite Bay, California, has made his presence felt on the defense this season with 12 total tackles, a pass deflection, and half of a sack. If Cusano is unable to go on Saturday, the Deacons may have to rely on Aiden Hall more than normal.
For the Yellow Jackets, the tight end spot could feature a variety of different looks with Seither sidelined. While the starting tight end hasn't been a major factor in the passing game, he's been effective in run blocking so far this season. His absence could force the Yellow Jackets to utilize the passing game a little more often than in weeks past.
Wake Forest Unofficial Projected Depth Chart
Offense
QB
#2 Robby Ashford
#5 Deshawn Purdie
#6 Steele Pizzella
RB
#1 Demond Claiborne
#3 Jamario Clements
#23 Ty Clark III
WR-X
#7 Micah Mays Jr.
#11 Reginald Vick Jr.
#89 Jack Foley
WR-Z
#4 Sterling Berkhalter
#11 Karate Brenson
#13 Jeremiah Melvin
WR-SL
#10 Chris Barnes
#14 Karate Brenson
#9 Sawyer Racanelli
TE
#84 Eni Falayi
#25 Harry Lodge
#12 Kamrean Johnson
LT
#71 Melvin Siani
#67 Elliot Demaine
LG
#73 George Steih
#50 Ja'Marion Kennedy
C
#70 Devin Kylany
#51 Devin McRae
RG
#77 George Sell
#78 Jack Hines
RT
#79 Fa'alili Fa'amoe
#52 Uber Ajongo
Defense
LDE
#11 Langston Hardy
#7 Nuer Gatkuoth
#90 Camden Hardy
#46 Kerrington Lee
DT
#52 Dallas Afalava
#99 Mateen Ibirogba
NG
#94 Zach Lohavichan
#8 Jayden Loving
RDE
#10 Gabe Kirshke
#18 BJ Williams
#42 Tyler Walton
WLB
#24 Dylan Hazen
#9 Quincy Bryant
#44 Alec Marenco
MLB
#21 Aiden Hall
#43 Frank Cusano
STAR
#5 Davaughn Patterson
#17 Zamari Stevenson
CB
#3 Karon Punty
#13 Ashaad Williams (QUESTIONABLE)
CB
#14 Lardarius Webb Jr.
#27 Travon West
FS
#23 Braylon Johnson
#22 Myles Turpin
SS
#45 Nick Andersen
#22 Myles Turpin
Special Teams
PK
#90 Connor Calvert
#99 Matthew Dennis
KO
#97 Caleb Carlson
#90 Connor Calvert
P
#91 Cal Joseph
#99 Matthew Dennis
LS
#32 Will Cobb
#49 Eli Gilmour
PR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes
KR
#10 Chris Barnes
#8 Carlos Hernandez