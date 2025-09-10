Weekly Depth Chart Update: Wake Forest vs NC State
With the first ACC conference game nearly upon us, It's about that time of the week for the weekly injury update from both teams. Other than Clinton Richard on the offensive line, the Demon Deacons have stayed relatively injury free when it comes to some of their key playmakers.
Despite Demond Claiborne being questionable heading into the Western Carolina game last weekend, the star running back seemed just fine with an absurd stat line of 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only ten carries.
While it's fun that both teams arrive at the Thursday matchup undefeated, there unfortunately has to be a loser. With both programs questioning just how good they are, the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack both could leave the game with more questions than answers.
The Demon Deacons at a Glance
As mentioned earlier, there isn't much to talk about when it comes to who's injured for Wake Forest this week. After Clinton Richards went down with a broken foot in the season-opener, George Steih stepped up by taking his place at the left guard position.
With N.C. State serving as the first Power Four opponent the Wake Forest offensive line has faced, the Demon Deacons’ run game may encounter its first real test in the opening drives on Thursday night.
For offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, making sure that the Wake Forest run game stays in tact is one of the more vital points of the matchup against N.C. State. While the Wolfpack defense doesn't lead the ACC in many defensive categories, the Wolfpack run a three-man front in their defense most of the time.
With another defender in short pass coverage or overlooking the entire field of play at the safety position, it could become difficult for Robby Ashford to throw the ball in a game that could be close in the 4th quarter.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons Depth Chart
Offense
QB
#2 Robby Ashford
#5 Deshawn Purdie
#6 Steele Pizzella
RB
#1 Demond Claiborne
#3 Jamario Clements
#23 Ty Clark III
#28 Davud Egbe (OUT)
WR-X
#4 Sterling Berkhalter
#11 Reginald Vick Jr.
#89 Jack Foley
WR-Z
#10 Chris Barnes
#7 Micah Mays, Jr.
#11 Karate Brenson
#13 Jeremiah Melvin
WR-SL
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#14 Karate Brenson
#9 Sawyer Racanelli
TE
#84 Eni Falayi
#25 Harry Lodge
#12 Kamrean Johnson
LT
#71 Melvin Siani
#72 Aidan Martin
LG
#73 George Steih
#50 Ja'Marion Kennedy
#65 Clinton Richard (OUT, broken foot)
C
#70 Devin Kylany
#51 Devin McRae
RG
#77 George Sell
#78 Jack Hines
RT
#79 Fa'alili Fa'amoe
#52 Uber Ajongo
Defense
LDE
#11 Langston Hardy
#7 Nuer Gatkuoth
#90 Camden Hardy
#46 Kerrington Lee
DT
#52 Dallas Afalava
#99 Mateen Ibirogba (PROBABLE)
#18 BJ Williams (PROBABLE)
NT
#94 Zach Lohavichan
#8 Jayden Loving
RDE
#10 Gabe Kirshke
#18 BJ Williams
#42 Tyler Walton
WLB
#24 Dylan Hazen
#9 Quincy Bryant
#44 Alec Marenco
MLB
#21 Aiden Hall
#43 Frank Cusano
#51 Luke White (OUT)
STAR
#5 Davaughn Patterson
#17 Zamari Stevenson
CB
#3 Karon Punty
#13 Ashaad Williams (PROBABLE)
CB
#14 Lardarius Webb Jr.
#27 Travon West
FS
#6 Rushaun Tongue (QUESTIONABLE)
#23 Braylon Johnson
SS
#45 Nick Andersen
#22 Myles Turpin
Special Teams
PK
#90 Connor Calvert
#99 Matthew Dennis
KO
#97 Caleb Carlson
#90 Connor Calvert
P
#91 Cal Joseph
#99 Matthew Dennis
LS
#32 Will Cobb
#49 Eli Gilmour
PR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes
KR
#10 Chris Barnes
#8 Carlos Hernandez
For the projected North Carolina State Wolfpack's depth chart, click here.