Weekly Depth Chart Update: Wake Forest vs NC State

After dominating Western Carolina off the back of an explosive run game, are there any notable injuries that could affect this week's outcome?

Carson Wersal

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Ethan Minter (30) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
With the first ACC conference game nearly upon us, It's about that time of the week for the weekly injury update from both teams. Other than Clinton Richard on the offensive line, the Demon Deacons have stayed relatively injury free when it comes to some of their key playmakers.

Despite Demond Claiborne being questionable heading into the Western Carolina game last weekend, the star running back seemed just fine with an absurd stat line of 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only ten carries.

While it's fun that both teams arrive at the Thursday matchup undefeated, there unfortunately has to be a loser. With both programs questioning just how good they are, the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack both could leave the game with more questions than answers.

The Demon Deacons at a Glance

Wake Forest
Wake Forest team celebrates after defeating the Western Carolina Catamounts. / Wake Forest Twitter/X

As mentioned earlier, there isn't much to talk about when it comes to who's injured for Wake Forest this week. After Clinton Richards went down with a broken foot in the season-opener, George Steih stepped up by taking his place at the left guard position.

With N.C. State serving as the first Power Four opponent the Wake Forest offensive line has faced, the Demon Deacons’ run game may encounter its first real test in the opening drives on Thursday night.

For offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, making sure that the Wake Forest run game stays in tact is one of the more vital points of the matchup against N.C. State. While the Wolfpack defense doesn't lead the ACC in many defensive categories, the Wolfpack run a three-man front in their defense most of the time.

With another defender in short pass coverage or overlooking the entire field of play at the safety position, it could become difficult for Robby Ashford to throw the ball in a game that could be close in the 4th quarter.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Depth Chart

Offense

QB
#2 Robby Ashford
#5 Deshawn Purdie
#6 Steele Pizzella

RB
#1 Demond Claiborne
#3 Jamario Clements
#23 Ty Clark III
#28 Davud Egbe (OUT)

WR-X
#4 Sterling Berkhalter
#11 Reginald Vick Jr.
#89 Jack Foley

WR-Z
#10 Chris Barnes
#7 Micah Mays, Jr.
#11 Karate Brenson
#13 Jeremiah Melvin

WR-SL
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#14 Karate Brenson
#9 Sawyer Racanelli

TE
#84 Eni Falayi
#25 Harry Lodge
#12 Kamrean Johnson

LT
#71 Melvin Siani
#72 Aidan Martin

LG
#73 George Steih
#50 Ja'Marion Kennedy
#65 Clinton Richard (OUT, broken foot)

C
#70 Devin Kylany
#51 Devin McRae

RG
#77 George Sell
#78 Jack Hines

RT
#79 Fa'alili Fa'amoe
#52 Uber Ajongo

Defense

LDE
#11 Langston Hardy
#7 Nuer Gatkuoth
#90 Camden Hardy
#46 Kerrington Lee

DT
#52 Dallas Afalava
#99 Mateen Ibirogba (PROBABLE)
#18 BJ Williams (PROBABLE)

NT
#94 Zach Lohavichan
#8 Jayden Loving

RDE
#10 Gabe Kirshke
#18 BJ Williams
#42 Tyler Walton

WLB
#24 Dylan Hazen
#9 Quincy Bryant
#44 Alec Marenco

MLB
#21 Aiden Hall
#43 Frank Cusano
#51 Luke White (OUT)

STAR
#5 Davaughn Patterson
#17 Zamari Stevenson

CB
#3 Karon Punty
#13 Ashaad Williams (PROBABLE)

CB
#14 Lardarius Webb Jr.
#27 Travon West

FS
#6 Rushaun Tongue (QUESTIONABLE)
#23 Braylon Johnson

SS
#45 Nick Andersen
#22 Myles Turpin

Special Teams

PK
#90 Connor Calvert
#99 Matthew Dennis

KO
#97 Caleb Carlson
#90 Connor Calvert

P
#91 Cal Joseph
#99 Matthew Dennis

LS
#32 Will Cobb
#49 Eli Gilmour

PR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes

KR
#10 Chris Barnes
#8 Carlos Hernandez

For the projected North Carolina State Wolfpack's depth chart, click here.

