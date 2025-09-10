Opponent Depth Chart: NC State Wolfpack
ACC conference play is finally here with a primetime Thursday night matchup between Wake Forest (2-0) and N.C. State (2-0). While the Demon Deacons have excelled at running the football so far this season, the Wolfpack will be Jake Dickert’s first Power 4 opponent as the Demon Deacons' head coach.
No matter the result of this Thursday's game, both the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack will both find a variety of answers about their squad. Whether it’s clarity on depth at key positions or how they handle pressure in conference play, the ACC matchup will serve as an early benchmark for the rest of the season.
With the first of many ACC availability reports coming out, the Wake Forest faithful can get a preview of who will be on the field on Thursday. The Wolfpack, like the Demon Deacons, have been relatively healthy through their first few games with the exception of the Demond Claiborne scare in Week 1 for Wake Forest.
A Quick Glance at the Wolfpack
N.C. State has opened their season with wins against East Carolina and an extremely talented Virginia team as well. But who has stood out for the Wolfpack through two games?
At the quarterback position, CJ Bailey enters his second year with the Wolfpack after starting all 12 games in 2024. The sophomore looks to build on a decent freshman campaign in which he threw for 2,413 yards along with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. So far this season, Bailey's favorite target has been Wesley Grimes, who transferred to N.C. State from Wake Forest after the 2023 season.
Grimes has accounted for 154 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game and will likely be one of the top targets for Bailey when they take on the Demon Deacons.
Another standout player on the Wolfpack's roster is none other than Hollywood Smothers, a redshirt freshman who had over 570 yards of production in 2024 while accounting for six touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Caden Fordham and Sean Brown headline N.C. State's linebacker core. Fordham, a senior who totaled under 50 total tackles in his last two seasons, has 20 total tackles through only two games. Brown isn't far behind his fellow linebacker with 19 total tackles so far this season.
The main point of mentioning the two linebackers? The defense almost assuredly runs through them.
It isn't an overstatement to say that the Wolfpack's defensive line is in question. With so many of the plays being made by the linebackers and secondary, one can assume that the tackles and defensive ends have had trouble getting to the quarterback.
That bodes well for Demond Claiborne and the Deacons' run game, which dominated the pace of the game against Western Carolina last weekend, winning 42-10.
N.C. State Wolfpack Depth Chart
Offense
QB
#11 CJ Bailey
#2 Lex Thomas
#10 Will Wilson
RB
#3 Hollywood Smothers
#4 Duke Scott
#31 Coleson Fields
#25 Darius Johnson
WR-X
#6 Wesley Grimes
#12 Teddy Hoffman
#80 Ethan Dowdy
WR-Y
#8 Keenan Jackson
#27 Ashton Locklear
#16 Tank Boston
WR-Z
#5 Noah Rogers
#9 Terrell Anderson
TE-Y
#44 Cody Hardy
#87 Dante Daniels
TE-B
#7 Justin Joly
#82 Preston Douglas
LT
#65 Jacarrius Peak
#64 Rico Jackson
LG
#75 Anthony Carter Jr.
#79 Kamen Smith
C
#74 Jalen Grant
#72 Spike Sowells
RG
#71 Yousef Mugharbil
#50 Val Erickson
RT
#54 Teague Andersen
#73 Darion Rivers
Defense
EDGE
#54 Sabastian Harsh
#92 Chase Bond
#25 Joseph Adedire
NOSE
#44 Brandon Cleveland
#52 Chazz Wallace
#90 Josiah Victor
DT
#13 Travali Price
#88 Isaiah Shirley
#43 AJ Prim
JACK
#8 Cian Slone
#4 Tra Thomas
NIC
#22 Jackson Vick
#26 Asaad Brown
#10 Jivan Baly
MLB
#0 Sean Brown
#35 LaCorian Hodge
#38 Logan Foust
WLB
#1 Caden Fordham
#15 AJ Richardson (OUT)
#30 Zane Williams
SAM
#33 Kenny Soares Jr.
#42 Ke’Von Carter
LCB
#6 Devon Marshall
#32 Michael Tate
#41 Caden Gordon
SS
#16 JJ Johnson
#29 Brody Barnhardt
#24 Zack Myers
FS
#2 Ronnie Royal II
#19 Trisdan Teasdell
RCB
#21 Jamel Johnson
#7 Brian Nelson II
Special Teams
K
#91 Nick Koniecznski
#94 Kanoah Vinesett
P
#98 Caden Noonkester
#96 Owen Fehr
KO
#94 Charlie Birtwistle
#91 Nick Koniecznski
LS
#95 Jake Mann
#92 Aiden Arias
H
#98 Caden Noonkester
#96 Owen Fehr
PR
#6 Wesley Grimes
#12 Teddy Hoffman
#9 Terrell Anderson
KOR
#4 Duke Scott
#3 Hollywood Smothers