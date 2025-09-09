How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. NC State
After Wake Forest took care of their only FCS opponent of the 2025 season, the Demon Deacons enter conference play with the longest consecutively-played rivalry in ACC history- going against Big Four foe, the NC State Wolfpack.
Demon Deacons' star running back Demond Claiborne is fresh off the best rushing performance of his career, running for 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Western Carolina. Claiborne was questionable before the matchup due to a rib injury sustained against Kennesaw State, but he earned that stat line despite only ten carries.
Wake Forest vs. NC State- Game Details
- Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 7:30 P.M. ET
- Location: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (capacity 31,500)
- Television: ESPN, with Matt Barrie (Play-by-Play), Tom Luginbill (Analyst), and Harry Lyles Jr. (Reporter)
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 84
- Internet: 84
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: NC State leads series, 69-43-6
- Last meeting: Wake Forest won, 34-30, on October 5, 2024
Rewinding The Tape
Although this is Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert's first time experiencing a Big Four rivalry game, this is NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren's 13th time coaching against the Demon Deacons, with memorable moments since he took the helm of the Wolfpack in 2013. Doeren went 6-6 in matchups against former Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson, including five of the last eight ending with a one-score ballgame.
In 2024, Wake Forest escaped from Raleigh with a comeback win after being down ten points heading into the fourth quarter. Running back Demond Claiborne had 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns, one of which came with a minute left of play to put the Demon Deacons up 34-30. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey, fresh off relieving injured starter Grayson McCall, attempted to start a game-winning drive before throwing a game-sealing interception to linebacker Branson Combs.
Their last time in Winston-Salem, though, was a much different outcome. The Wolfpack held the Deacs scoreless throughout the first three quarters of play, and quarterbacks Mitch Griffis and Michael Kern couldn't convert a first down throughout the first 25 minutes of the ballgame. NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for a touchdown and rushed for another in the 26-6 drubbing.
Wake Forest has held their previous two opponents, Kennesaw State and Western Carolina, to less than ten points each. The last time that the Demon Deacons held the Wolfpack to single digits was the 1999 season, when they won 31-7 in Winston-Salem.