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Inside The Huskies

Complete List of Husky NBA First-Rounders

The UW has had seven players selected among the top 10 in a draft.
Dan Raley|
Ex-Husky Markelle Fultz (20) played just five games for Toronto in 2026.
Ex-Husky Markelle Fultz (20) played just five games for Toronto in 2026. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

If all goes as expected, Hannes Steinbach will hear his name called out midway through the opening round of Tuesday night's NBA Draft, making him the University of Washington's 18th first-round selection in school annals, third to come from Germany and first draft pick of any kind in six years.

It will be a proud moment for the 6-foot-10 forward yet a bittersweet time for the Huskies and coach Danny Sprinkle, who had the highly skilled Euro player for just 30 games before the pros got their hands on him.

The past three UW draftees, in fact, have been one-and-done players, with Steinbach following the same path taken by fellow freshmen forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels out of Montlake and into the NBA.

While Steinbach is projected to go between picks 11 and 15, the Huskies have had just seven players chosen in the top 10.

Guard Markelle Fultz remains the highest drafted UW player after being taken No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unfortunately for him, Fultz subsequently suffered injuries that affected his shooting and he appears to be at the tail end of his pro basketball career after just nine seasons in the league.

He played in only five games for the Toronto Raptors this past winter while struggling to get out of the G League.

The Trail Blazers Brandon Roy (7) holds the ball away from Dallas guard Jason Terry in a match-up of two Seattle players.
The Trail Blazers Brandon Roy (7) holds the ball away from Dallas guard Jason Terry in a match-up of two Seattle players. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The next-highest drafted Husky was the late Bob Houbregs, who went No. 3 overall to the now defunct Milwaukee Hawks in 1953.

That season, the 6-foot-7 big man from Seattle was named the College Player of the Year while averaging 25.6 points per game and guiding the UW to its only Final Four appearance in school history. He played just five seasons before injuries curtailed his career.

Next up is Brandon Roy, who was taken No. 6 overall in 2006 by the Minnesota Timberwolves only to be traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

UW FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS

1948 (12) -- Jack Nichols, F

Washington Capitols

1953 (3) -- Bob Houbregs, F

Milwaukee Hawks

1985 (8) -- Detlef Schrempf, G-F

Dallas Mavericks

1987 (16) -- Christian Welp, C

Philadelphia 76ers

2005 (21) -- Nate Robinson, G

Phoenix Suns (traded)

2006 (6) -- Brandon Roy, G

Minnesota Timberwolves (traded)

2007 (10) -- Spencer Hawes, C

Sacramento Kings

2010 (26) -- Quincy Pondexter, F

Oklahoma City Thunder

2012 (8) -- Terrence Ross, G

Toronto Raptors

2012 (25) -- Tony Wroten, G

Memphis Grizzlies

2014 (28) -- CJ Wilcox, G

Los Angeles Clippers

2016 (8) -- Marquese Chriss, F

Sacramento Kings (traded)

2016 (29) -- Dejounte Murray, G

San Antonio Spurs

2017 (1) -- Markelle Fultz, G

Philadelphia 76ers

2019 (20) -- Matisse Thybulle, G

Boston Celtics (traded)

2020 (16) -- Isaiah Stewart, F

Portland Trail Blazers (traded)

2020 (28) -- Jaden McDaniels, F

Los Angeles Lakers (traded)

Though limited to just six NBA seasons by chronic knee injuries, Roy by far has been the Huskies' most successful pro basketball player. He was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Star selection.

Three Huskies have been the NBA's eighth overall pick in swingman Detlef Schrempf in 1985, guard Terrence Ross in 2012 and forward Marquese Chriss in 2016.

Schrempf, a high-profile German player for the Huskies was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, Ross went to the Toronto Raptors and Chris was picked by the Sacramento King and traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft day.

Schrempf played at the UW with 7-footer Christian Welp, similarly from Germany and a Husky first-rounder in 1987.

Spencer Hawes was a 10th overall draftee in 2007 for the Sacramento Kings.

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Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

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