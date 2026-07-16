Steinbach Provides Another Double-Double For Hornets

In his fourth game after joining the Charlotte Hornets, Hannes Steinbach finally turned into the queen bee.

On Wednesday night, the former University of Washington power forward became a starter for the first time with his new team and he responded with a team-high 27 points and 15 rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League.

Unfortunately, the Hornets couldn't take advantage of Steinbach's inspired effort and lost 110-91 to the Bucks in Las Vegas, his team's third consecutive setback.

This marked his second double-double showing for the Hornets, coming following his 15-point,11-rebound outing in his summertime debut against the Orlando Magic a week earlier.

Hannes Steinbach in Q3:



14 PTS (18 for the game)

6 REB (14 for the game)



Watch the 14th overall pick in @NBASummerLeague action on Prime! pic.twitter.com/BN6qGZhEaZ — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2026

As the 14th overall pick in the recent NBA draft, the 6-foot-10, 248-pound Steinbach has played like he belongs at the next level and has a certain star quality about him.

He's averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Against the Bucks, he connected on 13 of 22 shots from the field, which surpassed his three-game marksmanship coming in of 9-for-16 shooting.

Overall, he's putting the ball in the basket at a 57.8-percent clip. He hasn't taken a 3-point shot yet in Las Vegas.

The Hornets front-office staff has to be pleased by what it's seen out from the one-and-done Husky big man who's originally from Wurzburg, Germany, which also is the hometown of former NBA standout Dirk Nowitzki.

Steinbach plays in a highly disciplined manner -- hence no needless 3-point attempts as olf yet -- by using his exceptional footwork to out-position defenders inside and nimbly move past them while driving down the lane.

He led all NCAA players with 22 double-doubles for the Huskies this past winter over 30 games played and it appears he fully intends to transfer that talent over to Charlotte when his rookie season officially begins in October.

As a side note, Steinbach for the moment is a summer league teammate with Terrell Brown Jr., another former Husky.

The 6-foot-3 Brown, who played for the Huskies in 2022, led the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.7 points per game that year and the Western Athletic Conference with a 20.8 average for Seattle University in 2020.

He's played in two of Charlotte's four Summer League games, picking up 6 points in 16 minutes against the Bucks on Wednesday night and going scoreless over the weekend against the Boston Celtics.