Four years ago on New Year's Eve, Danny Sprinkle and Steele Venters were on opposite sides of a Big Sky basketball game held in Bozeman, Montana. One was coaching Montana State, the other shooting at will for Eastern Washington.

Sprinkle never got a chance to celebrate the new year that was coming because Venters was busy making the most of the old calendar.

With 19 seconds remaining and the score tied, Venters came down and coolly sank a go-ahead 3-pointer to upset Sprinkle's defending Big Sky champions 70-67, this after tying this outing with another trey with 1:05 left.

"I've seen it up close and personal a lot," the coach said of the other guy's propensity for hitting impactful shots behind the line.

They've since joined forces on the University of Washington basketball team this season, with Sprinkle taking full advantage of using Venters' high-end shooting ability rather than paying for it.

On Thursday night in an 82-69 victory over Utah Tech, Venters, after having his basketball career greatly derailed by injury, came full circle in trying to get it all back.

In an amazing shooting display, he hit 9 of 12 3-pointers, 11 of 15 shots overall, and scored a career-best 35 points -- tied for the most by a Husky basketball player in a decade.

It was surgical, methodical and astronomical, all in one evening.

"That's what shooters do," Sprinkle said.

For Venters, he had come out of Ellensburg, Washington, to carefully build his personal brand over three seasons as an elite shooter at Eastern Washington, only to have it all taken away from him after transferring to Gonzaga and twice suffering season-ending injuries.

"He was probably the No. 1 shooter in the portal that year before he went to Gonzaga," Sprinkle reminded media members in the Utah Tech postgame. "He was the Big Sky Player of the Year. He beat my [backside] at Montana State."

In Cheney, he made 176 of 437 3-pointers, averaging 41.4, 43.4 and 37.1 percent in his three seasons. His most prolific outing behind the line was 6 for 11 against Southern Utah.

With the Zags, he tore up a knee and his Achilles in practice and immediately lost two full seasons, becoming almost forgotten in the college basketball world.

A year ago, he spent the entire season pulling the cobwebs off his game in Spokane. He shot 36 of 98 from behind the line to average 36.7 percent for Gonzaga in a limited role. His best night was a 4-for-5 outing against Oregon. in

With an eighth year to burn from all of his absences, Venters, 25, entered the transfer portal a second time and Sprinkle was waiting for him.

"Obviously, we had great talks when I was in the portal and he told me I was going to get free rein to do whatever I want, obviously within the offense," Venters said.

Gonzaga transfer Steele Venters had 14 points against Simon Fraser on 4-for-6 3-point shooting. | Dave Sizer

For the Huskies (4-0), he leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game. He's connected on 19 of 36 3-pointers so far, good for a sizzling 52.8 shooting percentage. He's averaging nine 3-pointers attempted and nearly five made made per game.

His nine converted threes against Utah Tech tied a school record. His 35 points were two better than his previous best at Eastern.

Sprinkle is more than happy to see Venters' shots drop through these days, especially since they're helping and not beating his team.

Venters seemed to get a little emotional as he addressed his breakthrough night for the Huskies.

"It feels amazing obviously to have this night after what I've been through," he said.

Sprinkle has been only too happy to accommodate him with plenty of shot attempts and encouragement.

"Just what he's been through in the three years since he's left Eastern," the Husky coach said, "there's not a more deserving player to have a night like that."