Huskies Reached Out to Well-Traveled Former Rutgers Player
The college basketball transfer portal is a lot like a used-car lot. While there are plenty of shiny vehicles lined up that you might want to test drive, you're never quite sure what's under the hood.
Such is the case with Antonio Chol, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound guard who played this past season for Garden City Community College in in southwest Kansas after a couple of misfires at Rutgers University.
Even with his vagabond basketball past, he's drawn the interest of more than a dozen schools, including the University of Washington, as well as Arizona State, California, LSU, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, Villanova, Virginia and others.
In many cases, it might have been no more than a brief phone call or fleeting text message, this guy had people reaching out.
Schools are attracted to Chol's intriguing size as a full-fledged backcourt player.
Chol, who reportedly has three years of eligibility remaining, has been a few places,
A New York native, he played three years of high school basketball, each at a different school in Buffalo, Las Vegas and north of Minneapolis.
Signing with Rutgers, he appeared in four games for the Scarlet Knights in 2022-23, but none past the month of November that season after suffering a severe ankle injury.
The following year, he appeared in seven outings for Rutgers, but scored just 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds and shot a tepid 23.8 percent overall, He could never settle down and get comfortable for the Scarlet Knights. He entered the transfer portal.
After initially signing with Howard, Chol turned to the JC ranks to try and get his game untracked. This past season, he averaged 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range at Garden City.
For now with Chol, it's let the buyers beware as they kick his tires, look him over and decide if he's worth it.
