Huskies Sign Christian Nitu, An Intriguing Roster Addition
Christian Nitu, an intriguing transfer from Florida State, has signed with the University of Washington basketball program, the school announced on Thursday.
A 6-foot-11, 220-pound Canadian, he'll come to Montlake athletic enough to play a number of roles for Danny Sprinkle's second Husky team, according to the coach.
"He’s a legit 6-10 or 6-11 and very athletic, skilled and long," Sprinkle said. "He will play multiple positions for us, and I think ultimately could be an elite defender as he can guard all five positions. He will be a great fit for our program moving forward.”
Nitu played in 22 games as a freshman for Florida State and entered the transfer portal once his coach, Leonard Hamilton, announced his retirement.
He becomes the sixth transfer signed by the UW since the season ended, joining former USC guard Wesley Yates III, Indiana swingman Bryson Tucker, Rutgers forward Lathan Summerville, East Tennessee State guard Quimari Peterson and Lipscomb forward Jacob Ognacevic.
While Sprinkle won't know exactly what he has in Nitu until he puts the left-hander through practice, the big man appears to have exceptional footwork around the basket, capable of spinning around defenders and scoring.
If he's not quite ready, Nitu likely would redshirt with the Huskies revamping their roster with 11 new players so far.
“Christian is a talented, long athlete who is just scratching the surface of how good he can,” Sprinkle said. “He is another player from the portal who has been coached very well. Coach Hamilton at Florida State and his staff are tremendous evaluators and developers, and they spoke very highly of Christian. "
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Pondexter Scorecard: 1 Cousin on Scholarship, 2 Offered
JJ Mandaquit Receivers Another National Team Invite