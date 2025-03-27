Husky Point Guard Target in Transfer Portal Goes Elsewhere
Well, that was quick.
Former Iowa guard Brock Harding, who had narrowed his transfer portal options to Louisville, TCU and Washington, on Thursday went with the Horned Frogs, according to On3, rejecting Danny Sprinkle's staff.
His actions seemed to slow the Huskies' portal momentum some, with Sprinkle's coaches now looking to sign up to six new players.
Harding, who averaged 5.2 assists per game, was the point guard the UW didn't have last season when it finished in last place in the Big Ten (13-18 overall, 4-16 conference).
On Feb. 22, he helped Iowa beat the Huskies 85-79 in Iowa City with an 11-point, 5-assist, 4-rebound and 2-steal performance. But it's moot now.
The Huskies are on to the target now, with recent reports indicating the Huskies have been in contact with players from North Dakota State, San Diego State, UMass Lowell and Wright State, not a real heavyweight group of basketball schools overall.
Sprinkle's team has lost a half-dozen players to eligibility concerns or medical retirement and four more to the transfer portal, one of whom was non-scholarship forward Dominique Diomande, who made his move on Wednesday.
With scholarship limits increasing from 13 to 15 players if needed, Sprinkle's staff has a considerable challenge ahead in putting together a dependable college basketball team for year two.
Late in the season, the Husky coach admitted to making recruiting mistakes among the nine players he brought in for his first team, suggesting they weren't all in on winning.
