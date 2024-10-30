Osobor's Husky Debut Was Productive, Yet a Little Sluggish
In his first public unveiling with the University of Washington basketball team, Great Osobor was good, not great.
In the 105-68 dismantling of Western Oregon on Tuesday night, the much-acclaimed 6-foot-8 power forward -- the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year who has been included in numerous preseason All-America and All-Big Ten listings -- was productive enough to come up with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, a pair of steals and a block, yet he looked a little sluggish while doing it. He wasn't his usual electric self.
Osobor' energy level could be diminished because he recently dealt with an illness that went through the team and notably forced him to miss a practice set aside to introduce himself and the rest of the Husky newcomers to the local media.
"He still needs to get in better shape like a lot of them," UW coach Danny Sprinkle acknowledged. "It is no excuse for any of them. but that sickness is kind of going around for everybody. Our guys got it, too, and it's kind of lingered for about three weeks."
Osobor played 17 minutes against the Division II team, a total exceeded by six of his teammates, but it was enough for him to stretch his legs with the season opener less than a week away on Nov. 5 against UC Davis at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Against Western Oregon, he sometimes brought the ball up the court in a playmaking mode, which seemed novel for a power forward. He wasn't hesitant to step behind the line and hit 1 of 3 treys, which hasn't always been part of his game. Best of all, the big man didn't necessarily act like he needed to be the center of attention at all times, which bodes well for the UW in playing cohesively and keeping opposing defenses guessing.
Osobor and his teammates now have six days to shake the lingering effects of their illness and get their sea legs under them.
"We've done the conditioning and all that, but they've got to get into game shape," Sprinkle said. "Playing in front of a crowd and playing against another team is like a different type until you get that second wind."
