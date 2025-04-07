Pondexter Leaves USC on Heels of Yates' Departure
Two days after Wesley Yates III left the USC basketball program, Quincy Pondexter will exit, as well, according to 247Sports.
One was the Trojans' second-leading scorer at 14.1 points per game; the other an assistant coach for Eric Musselman's staff.
Yates and Pondexter, formerly of the University of Washington, are cousins, of course.
It's not clear whether one departure had a bearing on the other.
Or whether Pondexter, 37, left on his own volition.
Either way, Will Conroy remains as an assistant on the USC staff as the only former Husky connection.
Pondexter, a standout forward for Lorenzo Romar's UW teams (2007-11) and then an NBA player for a decade, returned to his alma mater in 2021 to launch his college coaching career with Mike Hopkins' staff and spent three seasons with the Huskies.
Conroy, Pondexter and Yates all relocated to USC once Hopkins was fired a year ago and shared in a 17-18 Trojans team, one that swept the Huskies in two games in Big Ten play.
Yates was a highly decorated freshman guard from Beaumont, Texas, who spent the 2023-24 season at the UW but never appeared in any games because of a series of foot injuries.
On Saturday, Yates re-entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact" order, which means he probably has a pretty good idea where he's going to play next. Kentucky could be his rebound destination.
As for Pondexter, it's not clear what his next step will be, whether he'll continue on with coaching or not.
